Skip to main content

Exploring Likelihood of Broncos Getting '23 Compensatory Draft Picks After '22 Free Agency

Do the Broncos stand to rake in any compensatory draft picks after this year's free-agency period?

The Denver Broncos have 18 unrestricted free agents and the majority aren't likely to return. It thus begs the question of whether or not the Broncos may receive compensatory picks for 2023.

The compensatory pick formula allows an NFL team the possibility of receiving additional draft picks in next year's draft, when an unrestricted free agent departs for another destination, depending on what said team does in free agency itself.

Only unrestricted free agents (UFA) whose contracts expired factor into the formula. Players released from their contracts (or street free agents) don't qualify. Neither do restricted free agents or exclusive rights free agents not tendered.

Also, players who signed a contract, then renegotiated to void the final year, don't count toward the formula. However, any first-round pick who has his fifth-year option declined does count toward comp picks.

Knowing all of this, what is the likelihood of certain unrestricted free agents netting the Broncos a comp pick? It all depends on what the Broncos do in free agency themselves, but even if a UFA takes a cheap deal, the player could still count toward a comp pick.

Read More

Let's look at Denver's pending unrestricted free agents and what the Broncos might get, assuming they don't re-sign the player in question and don't sign a lot of other UFAs.

I'll group the players by the picks they are likely to land, based on the projected comp picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fifth to Sixth-Round Pick

Bryce Callahan

Kyle Fuller, CB; Bobby Massie, RT; Melvin Gordon, RB; Alexander Johnson, ILB; Josey Jewell, ILB; Bryce Callahan, CB

These players are likely looking at deals ranging from $5 to $7 million for 2022. That puts them in the range for at least a sixth-round comp pick, possibly a fifth.

For comparison, in 2021, players such as Tyrod Taylor, Denico Autry, and Marvin Jones got deals that were in the $5M-$7M range. The teams who lost these free agents are projected to get fifth-round comp picks in the 2022 draft.

Sixth to Seventh-Round Pick

Broncos S Kareem Jackson

Kareem Jackson, S; Kenny Young, ILB

Jackson and Young are likely going to have to take a deal that's no more than $4M. That means a sixth-round pick is the highest the Broncos can expect to get for them.

Any player that signs a deal for $4M, or $3M, or even $2M could still get on the board for a comp pick. While these players won't get a big-money deal, that doesn't mean they won't make the board at all.

Kareem Jackson

Not Eligible for Comp Pick

Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater, QB

The talk is that Bridgewater is seeking a deal that gets him $25M APY. While that sounds like a deal that would get the Broncos a high comp pick, they voided the last year of his deal, so he isn't eligible for the comp pick formula.

Voiding the final year of a contract signed is no different from cutting the player outright. Thus, it wouldn't have mattered what the Broncos did — the only way to get Bridgewater to count to the formula was to keep him through 2022, when his original contract signed with the Panthers was to end.

Not Likely to Get a Comp Pick

Denver Broncos linebacker Stephen Weatherly (91) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Shamar Stephen, ID; Cameron Fleming, OT; Stephen Weatherly, EDGE; Nate Hairston, CB; Brett Jones, C; Micah Kiser, ILB; Eric Saubert, TE; Mike Ford, CB

These players are depth at best and aren't likely to get a contract that lands the Broncos a compensatory pick. Therefore, Broncos fans shouldn't concern themselves with anybody here when it comes to the comp pick formula.

Bottom Line

George Paton, Nathaniel Hackett

Bear in mind that, for every unrestricted free agent the Broncos sign, they lose out on a com pick they might receive for an unrestricted free agent they lose. Also, if the Broncos bring any of their UFAs back, they obviously won't count toward the formula. Finally, the most comp picks any team may receive is four.

I would expect the Broncos to get at least a couple of comp picks in 2023, provided they aren't active in signing UFAs. If the Broncos don't trade multiple high draft picks for a veteran QB, they may be better served by not actively signing UFAs to get more comp picks.

If the Broncos get any comp picks, they would most likely be on Day 3 in the fifth through seventh rounds. Still, that extra draft capital can be useful.

We'll know more about what the Broncos might get for comp picks once the "legal tampering" period for free agency begins March 14.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Kareem Jackson
News

Exploring Odds of Broncos Getting '23 Compensatory Draft Picks After '22 Free Agency

By Bob Morris1 minute ago
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) drops to throw a pass against the Temple Owls in the first half at Nippert Stadium.
Draft

NFL Combine Measurements: Biggest Risers & Fallers | QBs, WRs, TEs

By Erick Trickel2 hours ago
Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) and defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
News

Broncos Select FSU Edge Jermaine Johnson II at Pick 9 in Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0

By Nick Kendell2 hours ago
George Paton general manager of the Denver Broncos talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Here Are Broncos' Top Tier-2 Veteran QB Options

By Mike Evans2 hours ago
USATSI_13738432
News

Broncos Address Whether TE Noah Fant's Fifth-Year Option Will be Exercized

By Zack Kelberman16 hours ago
Drew Lock, Nathaniel Hackett
News

Nathaniel Hackett Finally Reveals Verdict on Drew Lock

By Chad Jensen23 hours ago
USATSI_17302782
News

Broncos Hint at Re-Signing Teddy Bridgewater for 2022 Season

By Zack KelbermanMar 2, 2022
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Nathaniel Hackett's Unveiled QB Qualities Bad News for Drew Lock?

By Erick TrickelMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17027170
News

5 High-Profile Free Agents Broncos Must Consider Signing

By Zack KelbermanMar 1, 2022