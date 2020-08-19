SI.com
Mile High Huddle
A.J. Bouye's Startling Compliment to Broncos' Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy Speaks to a Bold & Bright Future

Chad Jensen

Anyone who's paid even a modest amount of attention to Denver Broncos training camp has picked up on the buzz Jerry Jeudy is generating. Drafted in the first round by the Broncos this past April, Jeudy started off Day 1 of training camp on the second-team offense. 

But he is so undeniably good and productive, the Broncos coaches quickly promoted him up the depth chart onto the first-team unit. Through a few days now of playing with the ones and often against the first-team defense, if Jeudy was going to have a rude rookie awakening, surely it would have happened by now. 

That's not to say that Jeudy will be immune from the traditional 'welcome to the NFL' moment that all rookies experience. But so far, as much as the veteran competition might be helping the rookie, the rookie — we learned on Tuesday — is helping to sharpen the veterans in the Broncos' secondary. 

"He never gives you the same look every time and I’m loving going against him," No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye said following Tuesday's practice session. "He’s going to keep me true to my technique.”

Already, Jeudy has made an impact, helping to command attention from the Broncos' defensive backs, which has the collateral effect of opening things up for other receivers like Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant. But make no mistake, Jeudy has made more than his fair share of big-time plays. 

"When I watch Jerry Jeudy, he kind of reminds me a lot of [Cowboys WR] Amari Cooper in Oakland with how he’s running his routes, especially when guys are playing off [coverage]," Bouye said of Jeudy. "Like I said earlier—the stems that he showed, leverage and how he attacks everything—he gets your feet to stop and that’s when it’s over. I like seeing things like that. It’s just helping me game plan myself against him because you never know when other receivers are going to try and implement that.”

In Bouye's estimation, going against such a prolific and polished route runner like Jeudy in practice is only sharpening his technique in preparation for the world-class wide receivers he'll be facing as opponents when the season starts in September. It's striking to hear such a profuse compliment for a rookie coming from a veteran like that. 

Usually, it's like pulling teeth getting a veteran to say word-one positive about a rookie, outside of the team-first platitudes commonly uttered during training camp. For Bouye to lay on the praise that thick, this early, can only be interpreted as an encouraging harbinger of what the future holds for Jeudy in this Broncos' offense. 

The ways that Jeudy can so consistently create separation by virtue of his route-running prowess, combined with his startling depth of knowledge and understanding of leverage, will exceedingly simply reads for second-year QB Drew Lock. The promise this QB/WR duo holds is vast, and that only means good things for the likes of Sutton, whom opponents will no longer be able to double-cover on a snap-in, snap-out basis. 

Although fellow rookie KJ Hamler has been worked into the first-team rotation here and there, he's mostly being used in a 'gadgety' way. Meanwhile, the trio of receivers new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is most often using with the ones includes Sutton and Tim Patrick on the outside, with Jeudy in the slot. 

It's worth mentioning, though, that both Jeudy and Fant have been moved around the Broncos' formation quite a lot, which hints at the creativity Shurmur has in store for Lock and the offense. September 14 can't get here soon enough. 

