A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Dallas Cowboys are in a tight spot. Not only does QB Dak Prescott want a new contract, but the Cowboys also have to make a decision on two Pro Bowl roster pieces poised to hit unrestricted free agency.

All signs point to Dallas letting CB Byron Jones hit the market. But a new report from ESPN's Ed Werder has the Cowboys working to get WR Amari Cooper re-signed, ostensibly to a multi-year deal.

Every team needs a classic chicken combo, as they say in fantasy football leagues — the top-flight QB/WR connection. It was a strong chemistry between Prescott and Cooper, but as much as the Cowboys would like to keep them together, it will require a serious investment.

However, if Cooper hits the open market, the Denver Broncos could be interested, according to Denver7's Troy Renck.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cooper was connected to the Broncos in late February by CBS Sports' Patrik Walker, and at the time, it was the only hint of GM John Elway having any interest in the Cowboys' star wideout. I was more inclined then to chalk it up to an outside journalist simply connecting the dots of the worst-kept secret in the NFL this offseason.

The Broncos have telegraphed their intention of adding a dynamic receiving complement for Courtland Sutton and another weapon or two for QB Drew Lock this offseason.

Hearing it from a bona-fide Dove Valley insider like Renck, however, adds significant veracity to the notion of Denver pursuing Cooper. As exciting as that might sound to Broncos fans, there are two reasons why it would be unwise to get your hopes up.

Cowboys Have Momentum

According to Werder, there has been a shift in Dallas. Cooper is more amenable to coming to the negotiating table and so are the Cowboys.

It would be ill-advised to lock up Prescott long-term without also keeping his No. 1 weapon and the engine that frankly kept that Cowboys' offense afloat at times last season. If it were a game of dominoes, Prescott will likely be the first chip to fall, followed by Cooper.

The Cowboys have nearly $74 million in cap space, which is plenty of room to get both the QB and the WR locked up.

A Prohibitive Cost

The other fly in the ointment for a possible Cooper-to-Denver deal is the fact that he could command upwards of $20 million per year. Spotrac estimates Cooper's value at $19,717,916 per year. That's approaching quarterback money.

On paper, the Broncos have the cap space, and while there are always creative ways to fit guys under the cap, this team has too many holes to fill to just throw that kind of money at Cooper. That's not to eliminate it as a possibility, but it's hard to see Elway opening the Broncos' checkbook at that level.

Again, if Renck is reporting it, I'm inclined to believe the Broncos really would have interest but the closer we get to the legal tampering window opening on March 16, the more unlikely it seems that Cooper will hit the market. If he does, watch out.

It'll be a free-agent frenzy and Elway might, at worst, dip his big toe in the water to check the temperature. But never say never when it comes to Elway and free agency.

After all, nobody gave Elway a real shot at landing the biggest free-agent fish in NFL history, but Peyton Manning eventually chose to sign with the Broncos. If Elway wants to go all-in on pursuing a free agent, he'll compete with the same zest and passion as he would on the grid-iron.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.