Albert Okwuegbunam Gives Truth on Broncos Drafting TE Greg Dulcich

Skip to main content

Albert Okwuegbunam 'Didn't Think Too Much' of Broncos Drafting TE Greg Dulcich

Focused on 'that No. 1 spot.'

For the first time since it happened, Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam publicly addressed the team's decision to spend a third-round draft pick on UCLA TE Greg Dulcich, muddying an already opaque room.

To which he shrugged his shoulders.

“I didn’t think too much of it," Okwuegbunam said Thursday. "I’m still just focusing and approaching it as being ready to step into that No. 1 spot and do the best to my ability and approach every day the same.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A former third-rounder himself, Okwuegbunam enters his third NFL season tentatively entrenched atop the depth chart, replacing Noah Fant, who was sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade. More pass-catcher than run-blocker, the Missouri product has caught 44 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns across 18 career appearances, including six starts in 2021.

"Obviously, that opens up a big opportunity for me," Okwuegbunam said of Fant's departure. "I’ve just been focusing on that and approaching every day with that opportunity and having that competitiveness. Overall, just trying to be the best tight end that I can be and compete for that No. 1 role.”

Emphasis on "tentatively," however, as Dulcich's sheer arrival — replete with Travis Kelce comparisons — handcuffs Okwuegbunam's floor and calls into question his ceiling. New Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has no loyalty to Okweugbunam, whereas Hackett helped personally hand-select the well-rounded Dulcich and his viral mane.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Have you seen his hair? I mean, wow!" Hackett gushed on May 13. "Just watching him out here, it’s flowing in the wind. No—it was great to see him out here and run routes. He can really run. He’s in great shape, you can see that. Even being over here with some of the blocking drills, you can see that he’s definitely a willing blocker. So I think it’s kind of that all-purpose guy. I think that’s something that’s going to be very valuable to us.”

Okwuegbunam is the conductor of his own hype train that he hopes to get, and stay, on track. Despite 4.49 speed and veritable seam-stretching ability, at 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, his ascension to relevancy has been snake-bitten by drops, poor QB play, worse coaching, and a torn ACL suffered as a rookie.

Now the 24-year-old must contend with Hackett's pet project while clawing his way up the proverbial totem pole, dwarfed by Denver's stacked wide receiver corps. That aforementioned train is headed in the wrong direction — to derailment.

All Okwuegbunam can control is what he can control. All he can do is what he's doing.

Work, campaign. Rinse, repeat.

"After the injury [while you’re] rehabbing, you’re telling yourself that you’re 100 percent. I felt pretty good, but this offseason, I feel way different," Okwuegbunam said. "I feel more explosive and I’m faster. Definitely feel better than last year.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_17355052 [photoutils.com]
News

Albert Okwuegbunam Gives Truth on Broncos Drafting TE Greg Dulcich

By Zack Kelberman7 minutes ago
Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) and tackle Ryan Pope (74) during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos' OL Quinn Meinerz Dishes on Reason for 10-Pound Weight Loss

By Luke Patterson3 hours ago
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

PFF Taps S Justin Simmons as Broncos' Most Underrated Player | 3 Players More Deserving

By Nick Kendell7 hours ago
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) and guard Quinn Meinerz (77) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
News

Broncos Vets Turner, Compton, Anderson to 'Battle It Out' for Starting RT Gig

By Zack Kelberman11 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson has Chance to Become Youngest QB Ever to Defeat All 32 NFL Teams

By Bob Morris12 hours ago
Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates his sack with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: DeShawn Williams #99 | IDL

By Erick TrickelMay 18, 2022
USATSI_17115863
News

Report: Broncos, Cowboys To Conduct Joint Preseason Practice

By Zack KelbermanMay 18, 2022
Denver Bronco outside line backer Nik Bonitto (42) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
Film

Film Room: Examining Whether OLB Nik Bonitto Offers Long-Term Starter Upside

By Lance SandersonMay 18, 2022
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos
News

SI Sportsbook Reveals Broncos' Odds of Making it to the Super Bowl

By Chad JensenMay 18, 2022