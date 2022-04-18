When Denver Broncos' GM George Paton identified Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the ideal head coach, fans sensed a revolution in the air. Since arriving as the Broncos' 18th head coach all-time, Hackett has breezed through the doors at Dove Valley with a purpose that belies his relative inexperience. He's determined to treat his players with a new approach.

In the past, ex-head coach Vic Fangio was a figure of stern authority and the 63-year-old often bristled when critiqued about his personnel and on-field decisions. Consequently, many Broncos' players grumbled about the veteran coach for sucking the life out of practice, particularly because they were no longer permitted to even play their own music.

Emerging under the Hackett regime is a focus to bring the players back into an inclusive environment, one where they feel wanted and more involved in creating an attrative atmosphere. It would be far too simplistic to point to the universally uplifting arrival of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson as being the main reason the Broncos are suddenly super-caffeinated.

Thus, it was interesting to hear starting third-year tight end Albert Okwuegbunam insist that it’s Hackett, not Wilson, imbuing this energetic vibe in the building.

“Honestly, no. That starts with Coach Hackett coming in here and establishing that from the jump in everything we do, from the meeting room to just the way we conduct ourselves,” Okwuegbunam told team reporter Phil Milani. “It’s had a huge impact so far.”

Albert O. also lifted the lid on how Hackett handled his first team meeting with the players, which consisted of connecting with his new charges on an intensely more personal level than they were accustomed to previously.

“Really, first and foremost, he just wants to connect to us as people, and then just express how much he cares about this team and what he’s willing to do to protect us as a team,” Okwuegbunam said. “Just him expressing that from his heart, I think that’s where he initiated that kind of sense of connection… it was really good.”

Wearing his heart on his sleeve seems to be very much imbedded in Hackett's core DNA and the more it rubs off on his players the better the working environment will inevitably become. True to form, the trade for Wilson has lit a fire underneath the Broncos.

The Broncos' skill-position players have responded to Wilson's rallying call, getting together in San Diego for an offseason throwing session before OTAs started. Now that Noah Fant will be collecting his pay checks in Seattle, Okwuegbunam is expected to have an increased role in the Broncos' offense, so the 23-year-old feels that getting those early reps together has allowed them hit the ground running.

“It’s been huge, just for him to establish that," Okwuegbunam said. "That early—to have us over to his house in San Diego, start going over the plays and building that chemistry early on. It was really impactful growing into OTAs and just getting a head start, everything being a review rather than just fresh.”

