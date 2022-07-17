The Denver Broncos wanted to address the linebacker position, which was an issue in the 2021 season. The Broncos dealt with multiple injuries at inside linebacker, and the depth got tested, and before Jonas Griffith and Baron Browning stepped up, the depth was failing.

So, in free agency this past spring, the Broncos brought signed a linebacker from the Philadelphia Eagles, Alex Singleton. Singleton was a core special teams player for the Eagles, but he also saw the field on defense as well.

So, with the changes on defense, what does Singleton offer for the 2022 season? Let's examine his resume to get a bead on the answer.

Biography

Singleton will turn 29 near the end of the season.

College Career

Singleton played his college football at Montana State. Over the last two years of playing for the Bobcats, he filled out the stat sheet.

According to Montana State's website, Singleton picked up 155 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions combined in 2013 and 2014. He dominated the competition he faced, and after the 2014 season, he was eligible for the 2015 NFL draft.

Draft

Singleton had a solid Pro Day, but it wasn't enough to get drafted. He bounced around the NFL for the 2015 season, but in the 2016 Canadian Football League draft, he was the sixth overall pick.

Professional Career

Before getting drafted in the CFL, Singleton spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots before landing with the Minnesota Vikings for most of the 2015 season.

Singleton spent the 2016, 2017, and 2018 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders before signing with the Eagles in January of 2019. He stuck with the Eagles for the ensuing three seasons and played reasonably well.

While with the Eagles, Singleton was a core special teams player, seeing over 200 snaps each season and 731 third-phase snaps. He was rated well by Pro Football Focus each of the last two seasons with a 78.6 and 69.8 special teams grade, respectively, after a 61.8 mark in his first year in Philly.

In the last two seasons, Singleton saw the field on defense, and PFF graded him poorly in coverage: 52.0 in 2020 and 39.3 in 2021. He was targeted 128 times over those two seasons, allowing 108 catches for 958 yards and nine touchdowns.

Singleton's play as a pass rusher, as a blitzer, was efficient. On 63 pass rush snaps, he picked up 17 total pressures and three sacks over the two years.

Singleton was fine as a depth piece, but he isn't starter material at linebacker. Missed tackles have been an issue as he whiffed six on special teams, with 12 tackles, and added 35 more whiffs on defense.

Now, Singleton did pick up 189 tackles over the past two seasons, but his average depth of tackle was 5.1 yards in 2020 and 3.4 in 2021. So, if you're looking at him as a special teams linebacker and depth on defense, that's acceptable.

But if you're viewing him as a starter, especially in the AFC West, it will be problematic.

2022 Outlook

The Broncos' starting linebackers seem to be Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith. It doesn't seem like Singleton is as much a part of that competition as some in media first thought, but more of a prominent depth piece. His play on special teams is good, and Denver needed help there severely.

There isn't much upside with Singleton as there is with Griffith, and Singleton isn't as good as Jewell. Singleton will make the Broncos' roster, barring injuries, but his role seems destined as a core special teams player as the team looks to see significant improvement from its special teams units.

