Broncos Connected to Potential Signing of 3x Pro Bowl QB

In the next breath after connecting the Denver Broncos to Andy Dalton, 104.3 The Fan's John Clayton floated another free-agent quarterback to stick behind — or eventually replace — incumbent starter Drew Lock.

"What about Alex Smith? He was told on Thursday that he was officially being released by the Washington Football Team. He could be an option as well," Clayton recently wrote.

Broncos fans (and a few players) are familiar with Smith, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 draft, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, who spent the 2013-17 seasons with Andy Reid in Kansas City. He defected to Washington in 2018 and that year suffered a career-threatening leg injury that devolved into life-threatening necrotizing fasciitis before doctors managed to save his leg — and his playing career.

Following a grueling recovery process that encompassed the entire 2019 campaign, Smith made his return to the field last October, taking over for injured Washington QB Kyle Allen. Capping a fairytale-like story, Smith played in eight games (six starts), completing 168 of 252 passes for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Despite winning 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and helping lead the Football Team to an improbable NFC East title, the organization opted to part ways, releasing Smith on March 5.

The embodiment of a safer-than-sorry game manager, Smith ranks ninth all-time among active signal-callers with 35,650 career passing yards. He's thrown 199 TDs compared to 109 picks with a 62.6 completion percentage and 99-67-1 record across 174 appearances (167 starts).

Smith is intent on resurfacing in 2021, his age-37 season. He's arguably the top choice among a veteran QB market that includes Dalton, Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton, and Tyrod Taylor. Potential trade options include Houston's Deshaun Watson, Seattle's Russell Wilson, and New York's Sam Darnold.

Clayton reports the Broncos "want competition for Lock," although it remains unclear if the organization — led by new general manager George Paton — prefers a full-blown QB battle or merely a mentor for the inconsistent yet still-developing third-year pro.

"He still could be the starter in 2021. But it’s not necessarily a lock for Lock this time around," he wrote.

