SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Report: All Broncos' QBs Deemed 'High Risk' by NFL, Ruled Out of Sunday's Matchup With Saints

Chad Jensen

The NFL just dropped a nuclear bomb on the Denver Broncos. After quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Broncos were given the green light to practice that day after team and league officials completed contact-tracing. 

Friday morning, wideout Diontae Spencer and two additional staffers tested positive for the virus, which saw the Broncos cancel their practice. On Saturday, things took an even more extreme turn for the worse as the NFL pulled all three remaining Broncos quarterbacks off the practice field — including Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles — due to concerns of being 'high risk' for the virus. 

The trio of signal-callers, to a man, have been ruled out of Week 12's matchup with the New Orleans Saints — a game less than 24 hours away. 9NEWS' Mike Klis broke the news. 

"All three Broncos QBs have been ruled out. One possible QB: Kendall Hinton. He's on Broncos practice squad as WR but he was a three-year starting QB at Wake Forest. (Won't be coach Rob Calabrese. League won't allow, I'm told)," Klis tweeted Saturday afternoon. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's a curious move considering the NFL and team officials already did the contact tracing on Driskel's interactions with his teammates, including the quarterbacks, and gave the Broncos permission to practice on Thursday — the day of Driskel's positive test. Perhaps something new was discovered upon further review of the security footage inside Dove Valley that led to the NFL's sudden 180. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, at the time Lock, Rypien, and Bortles were exposed to Driskel, none were wearing masks. My question is, if that's so, why wait until Saturday? Didn't the contact tracing of security footage expose that fact on Thursday? 

The idea that on the eve of a game, the NFL would expect the Broncos to field any non-quarterback at the position, in order to satisfy the schedule, in light of how the league bent over backward with other teams who've similarly been hit by COVID-19 — like the New England Patriots in Weeks 5 and 6 and more recently, the Baltimore Ravens — is ridiculous. 

The Broncos should be afforded the same flexibility schedule-wise, especially after the NFL robbed them of their bye week this season and completely reshaped their schedule. If forced to play on Sunday, the team's options are grievously slim. Kendall Hinton, a wideout on the practice squad, played quarterback at Wake Forest before transitioning to receiver for his final collegiate year. 

Royce Freeman has been deemed the team's 'emergency quarterback' all season long, which is an option only there in the event of all active quarterbacks get injured in-game. No NFL team could field Freeman as the QB and expect to compete, and the same goes for Hinton — who's not a quarterback. He's a receiver. 

For now, the NFL says Broncos-Saints is still on for Sunday and if the league does not move to reschedule this game, all signs point to Denver's QB being Hinton. But expect GM John Elway to be lobbying the NFL front office hard for a reschedule. 

Hinton hasn't thrown a pass in a competitive football game since 2018. He finished his collegiate quarterbacking career with 1,504 passing yards and eight touchdowns to seven interceptions while completing just 53% of his passes. Do you see why he switched to wide receiver? 

Klis reports that "none of the other quarterbacks are experiencing symptoms and all have so far tested negative." That includes Driskel, who has so far been asymptomatic. 

We'll update this story as new information comes to light. Buckle up. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (4)
No. 1-3
OrangeCrush42
OrangeCrush42

Wait, so they might not be positive for Covid? The last sentence is confusing me

Pdf77
Pdf77

What a joke. They bend over backwards for the Pats. Is this making an example out of the qbs for breaking the covid protocols?

Denverkewl
Denverkewl

BS. Give the team their bye n add a week starting the end. What kind of product is this????

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Garett Bolles Breaks Silence on Epiphany That Led to him Becoming NFL's Top-Graded Left Tackle

What explains Garett Bolles' quantum turnaround? An epiphany of sorts.

Lance Sanderson

by

carlysm

Broncos vs. Dolphins Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog MIAvsDEN. Can the Broncos stop the slide and rebound at home?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Elway Breaks Silence on Drew Lock's Standing With Broncos: 'I'm Excited About Him'

Drew Lock has experienced some ups and downs in Year 2, leading many fans and media pundits alike to doubt his standing as the Broncos' long-term answer at quarterback. How does John Elway see it?

Chad Jensen

by

RickyH

Examining the Theory Explaining Why Rookie CB Michael Ojemudia Has Seemingly Landed in Fangio's Doghouse

Michael Ojemudia went from being a weekly starter to being completely omitted from the Broncos' defensive game-plan for two straight games. There's only one theory to explain Ojemudia's fall from grace.

Luke Patterson

by

MileHiJ

Fangio Reveals Why Broncos' Running Game Looked So Different

Against the Dolphins, the Broncos' rushing attack looked like a completely different scheme than in the nine previous games. It turns out, it was.

Chad Jensen

by

EdJL

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Saints | Week 12 | Predictions & Picks

The Mile High Huddle staff predicts Broncos-Saints. Can the Broncos play the spoiler two weeks in a row?

MHH Staff

by

TurkeyBronco

5 First-Round Defenders to Fit Broncos in 2021 NFL Draft

The Broncos need to refocus on building the defense through the draft after three years of making offense the priority. Here are five first-round defensive prospects for Denver to consider.

Erick Trickel

by

dangclede

4 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins

The Broncos defied the oddsmakers and defeated the Dolphins with relative ease. What did we learn from Denver's complementary Week 11 performance?

Lance Sanderson

by

Rcsodak

Drew Lock Could Make Broncos History in Week 12 vs. Saints

Drew Lock is on the precipice of... Broncos history? Yes, indeed.

Chad Jensen

by

SpokaneBronco

Broncos Sign LT Garett Bolles to Massive Contract Extension

Bolles becomes the NFL's fourth-highest-paid left tackle.

Zack Kelberman