An Analysis of Broncos' Roster Exposes Three Vulnerable Position Groups

Erick Trickel

Despite all the moves the Denver Broncos made this offseason, there are still some vulnerable positions remaining on the roster. There are three positions that stand out where the Broncos had better hope their personnel can stay healthy and out there on the field. 

The Broncos are lacking depth at these positions or at least reliable depth, and already have medical concerns with a player, or players, projected to start. Of course, the Broncos could be looking at adding some additional help at these positions via free agency as the team has some remaining wiggle room on the salary cap.

Players' health and availability have been an issue for the Broncos and two of the positions have a starter that combined to play 63 snaps for the team in 2019. If you haven’t guessed, two of the three positions are cornerback and offensive tackle. The third? Safety. 

Denver added some help at corner — both in free agency and the draft — but tackle has only been addressed with the addition of an undrafted rookie named Hunter Watts. It's obvious as to why tackle is still so vulnerable, but with the additions made, is it fair to list corner as well? 

Consider this; veteran CB A.J. Bouye has to bounce back from a mediocre 2019 campaign, while Michael Ojemudia is a rookie, and Bryce Callahan has a serious medical history and is still yet to make his debut in the Orange and Blue. 

After those three, the depth is concerning to say the least. 

Denver has to be cautious about the 2020 season. The team made some major improvements to various starting spots, but again, it's the depth that still lacks. 

These vulnerabilities might not be as significant if the 2020 season has to be shortened because where depth can really be exploited is in a longer season. If it is a normal 16-game season, the depth remains a cause for concern. 

For a deep-dive on these three vulnerable positions, including a longer look at why safety could be a problem, check out the video above. 

