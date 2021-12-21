Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos Sign Ex-Washington State QB Anthony Gordon to Practice Squad

    Gordon was waived by the Chiefs in August.
    Author:

    In a possible sign that Teddy Bridgewater is not expected to return this season, the Denver Broncos on Tuesday signed quarterback Anthony Gordon to the practice squad.

    The team, executing a series of roster transactions, also inked tight end Caleb Wilson to the practice squad, placed fullback/TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve, activated running back Mike Boone from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and waived RB Damarea Crockett.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Gordon is a second-year former undrafted free agent who joined the Seattle Seahawks after the 2020 NFL draft. Last January, he landed a futures contract from the Kansas City Chiefs, who waived him in August.

    The 6-foot-3, 201-pound passer played collegiately at Washington State, completing 71.5 percent of his attempts for 5,596 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions across 15 career appearances. His 48 TD tosses in 2019 were second-most in the NCAA behind only future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

    "The latest gunslinger from Mike Leach's 'Air Raid' produced gaudy numbers in just a single season as starter," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft scouting profile. "Comparisons to Gardner Minshew come up short, however, as Gordon lacks Minshew's field awareness and decisiveness in reading coverages. He throws with touch but doesn't have the arm strength or eye discipline to keep NFL coverages from closing his throwing windows. With just 14 collegiate starts, Gordon hasn't played enough chess against defensive coordinators and may need time on a practice squad to continue his development and avoid the 'system quarterback' label."

    Read More

    Gordon's addition comes one day after Bridgewater, who suffered a scary concussion in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, was released from the hospital. Bridgewater is unlikely to start Week 16 at Las Vegas, though the team hasn't yet considered a move to IR, which would cost him the three remaining games of the 2021 regular season.

    “No, not right now," head coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

    Drew Lock will assume first-string duties in Bridgewater's stead, with Brett Rypien — the third QB on Denver's 53-man active roster — serving as his backup.

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    USATSI_16598115
    News

    Broncos Sign Ex-Washington State QB Anthony Gordon to Practice Squad

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) strips the ball from Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Defends Questionable Play-Call that Led to Drew Lock's Fumble vs. Bengals

    5 hours ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Chargers Claim Ex-Broncos CB Essang Bassey Off Waivers

    15 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is loaded into an ambulance after a play in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Vic Fangio Updates Teddy Bridgewater's Head Injury, Week 16 Status

    16 hours ago
    Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) before their game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, October 21, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
    News

    15 NFL Candidates to Succeed Vic Fangio as Broncos Head Coach

    20 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Player Grades For Week 15's Bitter Loss to Bengals

    22 hours ago
    Retired American football player Peyton Manning during half time event between the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Peyton Manning has Reportedly had 'Discussions' with Potential Ownership Groups to Buy Broncos

    Dec 20, 2021
    GettyImages-1359903816
    News

    Vic Fangio Calls Out Drew Lock for 'Bad Play' vs. Bengals

    Dec 20, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during practice at UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Broncos OC Pat Shurmur Can't Get out of His Own Way

    Dec 20, 2021