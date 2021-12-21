Broncos Sign Ex-Washington State QB Anthony Gordon to Practice Squad

In a possible sign that Teddy Bridgewater is not expected to return this season, the Denver Broncos on Tuesday signed quarterback Anthony Gordon to the practice squad.

The team, executing a series of roster transactions, also inked tight end Caleb Wilson to the practice squad, placed fullback/TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve, activated running back Mike Boone from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and waived RB Damarea Crockett.

Gordon is a second-year former undrafted free agent who joined the Seattle Seahawks after the 2020 NFL draft. Last January, he landed a futures contract from the Kansas City Chiefs, who waived him in August.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound passer played collegiately at Washington State, completing 71.5 percent of his attempts for 5,596 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions across 15 career appearances. His 48 TD tosses in 2019 were second-most in the NCAA behind only future No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

"The latest gunslinger from Mike Leach's 'Air Raid' produced gaudy numbers in just a single season as starter," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft scouting profile. "Comparisons to Gardner Minshew come up short, however, as Gordon lacks Minshew's field awareness and decisiveness in reading coverages. He throws with touch but doesn't have the arm strength or eye discipline to keep NFL coverages from closing his throwing windows. With just 14 collegiate starts, Gordon hasn't played enough chess against defensive coordinators and may need time on a practice squad to continue his development and avoid the 'system quarterback' label."

Gordon's addition comes one day after Bridgewater, who suffered a scary concussion in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, was released from the hospital. Bridgewater is unlikely to start Week 16 at Las Vegas, though the team hasn't yet considered a move to IR, which would cost him the three remaining games of the 2021 regular season.

“No, not right now," head coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Drew Lock will assume first-string duties in Bridgewater's stead, with Brett Rypien — the third QB on Denver's 53-man active roster — serving as his backup.

