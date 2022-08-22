Skip to main content

Aqib Talib 'Stepping Aside' from Amazon Broadcast Duties After Brother's Murder Charge

Aqib Talib's broadcast career just went up in smoke.

Former Denver Broncos star cornerback Aqib Talib is taking time away from the broadcast booth in the wake of his older brother being charged with murder, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has revealed.

On August 13, a brawl broke out at a high school football game the Talib Brothers were helping coach. Yaqub, who is Aqib's 39-year-old sibling, is alleged to have shot the opposing coach and father of three, Mike Hickmon, multiple times, causing him to die later in hospital from his wounds.

Yaqub turned himself into Dallas police two days later, but only after a warrant for his arrest on murder charges was issued. Several witnesses have also now come forward with their assertions that Aqib was the main instigator in the argument which led to the fatal incident, though no one asserts that he pulled the trigger. It’s even been alleged that the former Broncos corner crossed over the field to throw a punch at Hickmon, which sparked the brawl.

After a stellar 12-year NFL career, which included five Pro Bowl nods and a World Championship with the Broncos, Talib was gaining serious traction as a color commentator.

In June, it was announced he would join the crew to broadcast Amazon's Thursday Night Football coverage for the upcoming season. But Talib will step aside to concentrate on his family issues.

Talib's burgeoning career in television could well be left in tatters if things get any worse with this case, whether anything further comes of it criminally or civilly. Talib's lawyer, Frank Perez, issued a statement saying that the former Broncos legend "is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life."

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
