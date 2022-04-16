The Broncos want to switch this kid to outside linebacker?

In his first NFL draft as Denver Broncos GM, George Paton was tasked with waking up a team he'd described as a “sleeping giant” when he took the job. While Broncos Country appreciates the blue-collar work ethic of linebacker Josey Jewell, Denver's defense needed a youthful and athletic upgrade at the position.

Paton selected Ohio State's Baron Browning in the third round of last year's draft. Known for his versatility, Browning was asked to play both inside and outside linebacker in his four-year career as a Buckeye. His fierce preparation and production made him a Butkus Award Finalist in the Big Ten, and he later attended the Senior Bowl where I fell in love with his game.

In his rookie season, Browning started nine games for the Broncos and played in 14, recording 58 tackles (32 solo), 12 stops, two tackles for a loss, two passes defended, and one QB hit. While those stats might not jump off the page, the 23-year-old was responsible for calling former head coach Vic Fangio’s complex defense down the stretch and performed exceptionally.

On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus credited the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Browning as playing the most coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown among rookie defenders in 2021.

Season grades from PFF for Browning also indicate that the Texas native was targeted by opposing QBs 38 time, and only surrendered 27 receptions for 262 yards. The budding defensive star allowed 9.7 yards per reception, and his longest pass relinquished went for 29 yards.

Under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, it’s been rumored that Browning could see outside linebacker reps in addition to fine-tuning his pass-rushing skills. Due to newly-signed edge rusher Randy Gregory’s knee surgery and Bradley Chubb’s comeback, it’s not a stretch to think Browning could be asked to terrorize QBs in addition to his extraordinary coverage.

