Baron Browning vs. Nik Bonitto Roster Battle: Who Wins?

The sun over the Dove Valley practice field is shining like a spotlight on two players whose physical gifts are evenly matched. The Siamese twin abilities of edge rushers Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonitto will battle it out for their place in the Broncos' uber-crowded outside linebacker rotation.

The winner will be on a trajectory towards potentially competing for a starting position in 2023. Broncos GM George Paton has made a chess move to counter the lethality of the AFC West’s quarterbacks by stockpiling waves of edge rushers.

The newly-acquired Randy Gregory and veteran Bradley Chubb are the established starters, though Malik Reed is currently filling in opposite Chubb while Gregory remains on the PUP list. Finally healthy, with his motivation tank overflowing, Chubb and his agent recognize he must play at a sustained high level for the Broncos to offer a contract extension.

Other players competing for playing time at outside linebacker aren't going to just lay down and let Browning and Bonitto rob them of playing time. Reed has extensive game experience, and Jonathon Cooper flashed potential during brief stints as a rookie last year.

The battle for playing will not be for the faint of heart. Let's examine the remarkably similar traits of Browning and Bonitto to deduce which player might earn more playing time this year.

Browning Bonitto Round Drafted 3rd 2nd Height 6-foot-3 6-foot-3 Weight 245 248 40-Yard Speed 4.56s 4.54s Arm Length 33.5 inches 32.5 inches

Tale of the Tape: Browning

At Ohio State, Browning was a difference-maker at both inside and outside linebacker. In former Vic Fangio’s scheme, Browning was slotted as an interior linebacker, highlighting the physical attributes and explosiveness that NFL scouts expected as a rookie.

Due to injuries, Browning gained valuable experience as a starter, contributing 36 solo tackles. However, inconsistent play recognition and shedding blocks hindered his effectiveness and likely contributed to the new coaching staff moving him to rush linebacker to harness his potential.

Tale of the Tape: Bonitto

The rookie out of Oklahoma was drafted to become a starting pass rusher. Let’s be clear, Bonitto is not Von Miller, but he is supremely athletic and has the speed and flexibility to get around slower-footed offensive tackles.

Bonitto must become best friends with Broncos' strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow. He needs to get stronger to keep offensive linemen from using their hands to redirect him away from the quarterback.

Projected Winner: Browning

With a year of playing experience under his belt, expect Browning to earn more snaps in the early portion of the season. But if Bonitto has grown stronger since the draft and retains his speed, he will be the first man coaches called to give the starters a breather.

