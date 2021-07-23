Report: Broncos Make Big Roster Move with Top Rookie LB

That Baron Browning officially signed his rookie contract — a four-year, roughly $4.78 million agreement — took a backseat to subsequent, more ominous news regarding the Denver Broncos linebacker.

9News' Mike Klis reported Thursday that Browning is expected to open training camp next week on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

The 105th overall pick of April's draft, Browning suffered a knee injury during rookie minicamp and has yet to return, missing Organized Team Activities in May as well as mandatory minicamp practices in June. The specifics of his injury remain unclear.

“I don’t know the exact [injury]. It’s a lower leg injury. It’s more of a bone thing than a ligament thing. He’ll be full go and ready to go by training camp," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on June 15. "That’s been probably the biggest negative of this offseason work—him not getting the work that he would have gotten."

Once healthy, Browning is projected to carve out a prominent defensive role, vacillating between inside linebacker and edge rusher, while also contributing on special teams. Assuming he was placed on active/PUP, the Ohio State product is eligible to practice upon receiving the green light from Denver's training staff.

"Right now, it looks like he was presented to play inside [line]backer. [Linebackers Coach] Reggie Herring is a heck of a coach, and he’ll have him ready, and he’ll have him schooled up," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell vowed last month.

Broncos rookies are scheduled to report to camp on Saturday, with veteran players arriving Tuesday. The team will then conduct its first full-scale practice on Wednesday.

