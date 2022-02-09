Report: Broncos Add Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate to Coaching Staff

If the Denver Broncos are plotting a pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, they aren't doing much to hide it.

After hiring Rodgers' former offensive coordinator and tight ends coach — new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and OC Justin Outten — the Broncos have added his one-time Packers teammate, Ben Steele, to its offensive staff, 9News' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A Denver native who attended Palisade High School and Colorado Mesa University, Steele is an ex-NFL tight end who played for six teams from 2001-2007, finishing his career with four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown. Fun fact: Klis noted that Steele was the recipient of Rodgers' first professional TD pass which came during a 2005 preseason contest.

Steele broke into the coaching ranks in 2010, serving as a graduate assistant at the University of Colorado-Boulder. Steele joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, spending four seasons as an offensive quality control coach before earning a promotion to TEs coach. He changed NFC South hats in 2019, becoming an offensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons and, the following year, their TEs coach.

The 43-year-old most recently served as assistant offensive line coach with the Vikings where he worked under then-OC and now-Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak. Minnesota's offensive line surrendered the fifth-fewest (30) sacks in the NFL last season.

Steele was one of three hires made by Hackett on Tuesday. According to Klis, the Broncos also brought aboard former UNLV defensive coordinator Peter Hansen as linebackers coach, replacing Reggie Herring, and ex-Jaguars staffer Mike Mallory as assistant special teams coordinator.

The team is expected to announce Los Angeles Rams secondary coach Ejiro Evero as its next DC, and perhaps Rams assistant Dwayne Stukes as its next special teams boss, following Super Bowl 56.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!