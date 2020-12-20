SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Bills Starter Confirms Josh Allen Sought Revenge on Broncos for 2018 Draft

Zack Kelberman

Dear John Elway:

"Shouldn't have passed on me"

If Josh Allen physically crafted a message to the Denver Broncos general manager, that is how it would read. Succinct and cryptic, but with enough of a retaliatory tone to elicit deep-seated regret in the recipient.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, an MVP contender and ascending NFL superstar, would have ended the message with his signature, right after delivering a signature victory in Saturday's 48-19 curb-stomping, which clinched Buffalo's first AFC East title since Elway quarterbacked the Broncos.

Elway could have had this. He was on the clock fifth overall in the 2018 draft. Allen was on the board, a seemingly ideal pick for a QB-needy franchise led by a czar with an affinity for mountainous passers. Elway made his choice — it wasn't the product from his backyard. Denver instead took NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb. The Bills snatched Wyoming's Allen two choices later.

Hence the regret.

Hence Allen's revenge game, his teammate, starting guard Jon Feliciano, confirmed.

Allen turned in a surgical effort against an overwhelmed Denver secondary down its top five cornerbacks, finishing 28-of-40 for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He added three carries for 33 yards and two scores. When he wasn't relentlessly targeting Stefon Diggs (and, by extension, Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby), he was navigating through the pocket or, more effortlessly, gallivanting right into the teeth of Vic Fangio's defense, which looked like the Keystone Cops in comparison.

The Bills amassed 534 total yards of offense on just 10 drives.

The Broncos became the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and subsequently miss the playoffs the next five seasons.

After celebrating his spoils, Allen was asked whether this particular game was personal to him, a storyline brought to light during the NFL Network television broadcast.

His six-word answer said as much as his 60-minute play.

"I’m where I’m supposed to be," Allen replied.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

