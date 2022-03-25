Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Packers OT Billy Turner to One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos now have a favorite to start at right tackle.

On Thursday, the Broncos signed former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner, according to 9News' Mike Klis, who reported that Turner's contract is for one year and worth up to $5 million with incentives.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

If Turner's name sounds familiar ... well, it should. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound edge protector spent three seasons in Denver (2016-18), making 20 appearances, before landing a four-year, $28 million deal from Green Bay in 2019. He logged 43 starts for the Packers, vacillating between guard and tackle.

Turner graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 50 OT across 866 offensive snaps during the 2021 campaign.

"Turner’s grades have been solid but unspectacular during his time as a starter, but his versatility of having played multiple positions on both sides of the line brings value to teams," PFF noted. "That versatility may be his biggest strength, and he may best fit as a sixth offensive lineman that can cover four positions. If he gets a shot to start, his best play has come at right tackle."



Entering his age-30 season, Turner reunites with ex-Packers assistants Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten — the Broncos' rookie head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively. He's an ideal fit for the West Coast scheme employed by Hackett and new line coach Butch Barry.

Turner's addition creates a logjam for the RT job, a potential three-way competition featuring fellow vets Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton, both of whom also inked one-year pacts this month.

May the best blocker win.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!