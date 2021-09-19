Bradley Chubb Out After Suffering Injury in 2021 Debut

Chubb exited in the first half against Jacksonville.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb sustained an aggravation of his ailing right ankle in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chubb, who was making his 2021 season debut after sitting out Week 1, exited in the first half. The third-year defender appear to know what happened as he went down, pounding his fist on the ground and throwing his helmet on the sideline in frustration.

Ominously, the Broncos declared Chubb questionable to return before ruling him out.

Chubb, who entered Week 2 with a questionable tag, put his ankle through pregame warmups and was deemed OK to play. He contributed one solo tackle prior to his injury, bookending Von Miller for the first time since 2019.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will update Chubb's status at the conclusion of the game.

In addition to Chubb, Denver lost starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell to a shoulder issue. Jewell was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The team also was without starting cornerback Ronald Darby, who's sidelined on injured reserve.

Despite its absence of star power, the Broncos' defense has limited Jacksonville to 189 total yards and seven points as of this writing.

