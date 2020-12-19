Bradley Chubb Shares Take on Why 2021 Will be 'Huge' for Drew Lock, Broncos Offense

Heading into Week 15, Drew Lock has momentum. After playing very well against the odds-favored Miami Dolphins in Week 11, Lock played well enough to take the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire in Week 13.

The dam broke in Week 14 as Lock passed for 280 yards, completing nearly 79% of his passes while throwing four touchdowns. The most encouraging part? Lock threw no interceptions.

Rush linebacker Bradley Chubb has been there for every step of Lock's tumultuous second year. 2020 started off with a gasp, as Lock suffered a serious injury to his throwing shoulder, causing him to miss time.

When he returned to the starting lineup in Week 6, it was a steady display of one step forward, two steps back. But Lock really has seemed to turn a corner since Week 11 and Chubb put his finger on it.

“It's cool because, like you said, when you have time on the sideline where your offense is on the field getting their defense drained, you get the opportunity to watch the game and cheer those guys on," Chubb said on Thursday. "Seeing Drew grow into himself and grow into that confidence, sling the ball around and make those deep throws downfield to [WR] KJ [Hamler] who's growing as a receiver and utilizing his speed—I just feel as a young core, our offense has been so fun to see them grow and gel together."

It was exciting for fans to see Lock connect on a pair of deep touchdowns strikes with Hamler in Carolina. Between Hamler, fellow rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, tight end Noah Fant, and No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton, who is recovering from a torn ACL but will be back in 2021, this offense has a veritable arsenal of weapons.

All it has needed is a steady triggerman to make the most of them. For much of this season, Lock hasn't been able to be that tide that raises all ships because he's been too consumed with keeping himself afloat.

It's like a teenager suddenly cast as a parent. How can I take care of kids when I can't even take care of myself?

Well, Lock has begun to find that independence. He's thriving in his own right, which has seen him finally be an asset in the back pocket of his supporting cast.

Adding to the brightness of the Broncos' future is the way the offensive line has coalesced and emerged in 2020. From Garett Bolles establishing himself as a premier left tackle in the league, to three recent draft picks showing out on the interior in Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Netane Muti, combined with the expected return of the $51 million man Ja'Wuan James, the Broncos appear to be loaded for bear on this hunt, offering up a true wall of protection for Lock.

If Lock continues to take steps to close out the season, the Broncos offense could enter 2021 with a hard-earned momentum, perhaps even as the proud owners of a new identity. Chubb's opinion is that 2021 is going to be the year of Lock and the Broncos offense, especially with a full NFL calendar of OTAs, traditional training camp, and preseason to look forward to.

"I just can't wait to see them progress and let them get an offseason under their belt and get a full, non-weird NFL schedule under their belt, and I feel like it's going to be huge for them," Chubb said.

This week, Lock will once again be pitted against one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Buffalo's Josh Allen — a quarterback whom Lock has often been compared to. Now in his third year, Allen is playing at a near-MVP level and if Lock continues to develop incrementally, maybe he too can take a quantum leap forward in Year 3, which would, coincidentally, be 2021.

Maybe Chubb is onto something. Coming on the heels of the 'continuity' talking points emanating from Dove Valley this week, foreshadowing the return of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and QBs Coach Mike Shula, Lock and his young teammates will finally have every asset and opportunity to cash in on that enormous potential.

