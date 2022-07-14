Bradley Chubb Predicted to Get Franchise-Tagged in Event of 'Career Year'

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who enters the upcoming season on his fifth-year contract option, is likelier to draw the franchise tag than earn a new deal in 2023, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

If, of course, it's warranted.

"The Broncos will at least consider a new deal for Chubb. ... It won't be an easy negotiation," Barnwell wrote June 1. "He looked like a superstar in 2018, when he racked up 12 sacks and 21 knockdowns, but he has 8.5 sacks and 29 knockdowns over the ensuing three campaigns. He missed 23 games over that stretch with knee, ankle and shoulder injuries. My guess is they will let him play out the option and use the franchise tag if he has a career year."

Chubb signed a fully-guaranteed, four-year, $27.27 million pact upon being made the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. In May 2021, on the heels of Chubb's first Pro Bowl nod, Denver formally exercised his fifth-year option, which will pay out $13.92 million for the 2022 campaign — and cost as much on the salary cap.

Although productive when on the field, Chubb has battled a slew of aforementioned ailments as a pro. In turn, this offseason, the Broncos hedged against Chubb's checkered history, inking OLB Randy Gregory to a $70 million free-agent contract and spending a second-round selection on edge defender Nik Bonitto.

"I hope Bradley is here a long time," general manager George Paton said in April. "I know he’s going into the last year of his deal. I told you how much I appreciate Bradley, how he’s come back from the injuries. This is the first offseason he hasn’t had to rehab. He’s out there working. [I’m] really high on him as a person, the passion, the grit, the physical-ness. You just can’t have enough pass rushers."

Entrenched as their top pass-rusher, (a healthy) Chubb is likely to lead Denver in sacks under new, aggressive-minded defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Should he indeed follow through with personal bests, the 26-year-old will be among the hottest prospects on the unrestricted market next March, with no shortage of suitors willing to fork over more than $20 million annually.

Or — in the event of another statistically disappointing turnout — not. After which Chubb would be fortunate just to get the projected $18.29 million tag.

