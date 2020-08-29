SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Bradley Chubb Leaves Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage Early, Trainers Ice Knee, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are holding their summer scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High and it's been organized to be as game-like as possible with a first and second half. In the first half, third-year rush linebacker Bradley Chubb exited the field and was attended to by trainers. 

Chubb's left knee was wrapped with ice. KUSA's Mike Klis provided an image. 

Obviously, it's not ideal for Chubb to exit practice and warrant the attention of the trainers. And the fact that the ice is on his left knee, which is the one he had surgically repaired less than a year ago following a torn ACL suffered in Week 4, is highly concerning. 

At this stage, fans can only hope that it's just some soreness and maybe a little swelling. We'll have to wait to find out what head coach Vic Fangio knows about it following the scrimmage. 

It's not as if Chubb has been in bubble-wrap since training camp opened. The coaches have been hyper-aware of his reps but he's been a full participant in practice, including 11-on-11 in team periods. 

A setback in Chubb's recovery from that torn ACL this close to the season could be devastating. Keep your fingers crossed. We will update this article as soon as we get information from Coach Fangio. 

UPDATE: Following practice, Coach Fangio provided little insight into Chubb's exit and icing. 

"Bradley just didn't feel right out there, so, precautionary, we took him out," Fangio said Saturday afternoon. 

For now, it sounds like it was a precautionary move to take Chubb out and ice his knee. Time will tell if further details emerge. We'll report them as we glean them. 

