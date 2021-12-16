As a result of the 38-10 beatdown given to the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos team captain Brandon McManus’ performance was recognized by the NFL. On Wednesday, the eighth-year veteran was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after drilling all five of his extra points in addition to a 52-yard field goal in the Week 14 matchup.

At 30 years old, McManus doesn’t seem to be slowing down. He has converted 27-of-28 extra-point attempts and currently holds an 87% field-goal conversion rate including 2-of-4 from 50-plus yards. The Philadelphia native is the only remaining player from the Broncos' Super Bowl roster and the longest-tenured player on the team after Von Miller was traded earlier this season.

McManus has now earned Player of the Week honors a total of three times in his career. He’s currently ranked second in franchise history with 199 field goals made behind Broncos Ring-of-Famer Jason Elam (395).

McManus, a former Temple Owl, holds the school's record for most career points (338) before going undrafted in 2013, like most kickers. He had brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants before being signed by the Broncos in 2014.

In addition to being a team captain, McManus is also the Broncos' player rep for the NFLPA and a beloved teammate and leader in the locker room and in his community. His various charity works include the Project McManus Foundation that recently treated 15 kids to a holiday shopping spree as well as providing economic relief for restaurants and single-parent households with mothers affected by domestic abuse.

Although he doesn’t profile as the typical seen-not-heard kicker, McManus has used his talents both on the field and off. As for the Broncos, they’ll undoubtedly need every point that their automatic point-scoring machine can provide.

