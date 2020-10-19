Brandon McManus Sets Broncos' Franchise Record With 6-for-6 Performance in Week 6

Brandon McManus signed a four-year, $17.2 million contract extension on the doorstep of the 2020 season-opener and has promptly set about earning it. He was clutch for the Denver Broncos in Week 4's debut win of the season and followed suit once again vs. a significantly more hostile opponent in Week 6.

The Broncos defeated the New England Patriots 18-12 on Sunday with McManus almost single-footedly leading his squad over the top. With Drew Lock and the Broncos' offense struggling to convert productive drives into touchdowns, the veteran kicker received a lot of work on the road at Foxborough.

McManus was called upon six times to put points on the board, going 6-for-6 on field-goal tries and accounting for all 18 of his team's points. Two of those field goals were from 52 and 54 yards out, respectively.

Perhaps it was something about playing in his 100th career game as a Bronco but McManus was money in the bank for his team. Those six field goals set a new single-game franchise record and also represented McManus' sixth career game with multiple 50-yard field goals to tie the NFL record in that category.

What happens next at Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Along the way, McManus climbed in the Broncos' record books, passing Jim Turner for the second-most field goals in team history. With his 54-yarder, McManus surpassed Matt Prater to take sole possession of the second-most field goals of 50-plus yards in team history.

With 662 career points scored, McManus also moved past Rich Karlis for the fourth-most in team annals and is now only 20 points behind Prater for third place. Jason Elam owns the most career points, which is unlikely to ever be broken, with 1,786 all-time.

Hats off to McManus, who received the game ball from head coach Vic Fangio in the team's post-game locker room celebration. At 29 years old, McManus still has a lot of kicking left in the tank, so who knows? Maybe Elam's all-time points record is vulnerable.

That question will be answered in due time. Like, in, say, 15 years, if McManus lasts that long as a Bronco and plays well into his 40s.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.