Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: How the RBs Fit in Shurmur's Offense

Erick Trickel

Running back is a position in the NFL that is hard on players, and it can also be super easy for teams to replace. Talent can be found seemingly anywhere, just ask Raheem Mostert and the San Francisco 49ers, Damien Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs, or even the Denver Broncos' own Phillip Lindsay. 

All three backs were undrafted but still found a place in the NFL where they carved themselves out a role with their respective teams. 

When it comes to Lindsay, he quickly came in and earned the Broncos' starting job through determination and toughness. It's a good thing that the 'Colorado Kid' decided to stay home instead of joining the Baltimore Ravens as he came very close to doing. 

What Lindsay did his rookie year was extraordinary and historic, going from being undrafted to Pro Bowler in less than a year's time. Outstanding. 

To get to the No. 1 running back spot, Lindsay had to beat out fellow rookie and third-round pick Royce Freeman, as well as the veteran incumbent of the group, Devontae Booker. Fast forward to today, and Lindsay is still established as the Broncos' RB1. 

Lindsay is a fine player, but the depth behind him is something the Broncos need to be evaluating. Freeman played poorly this past season, trying to be something he isn't as a runner, and it very simply just didn't work out to his or the team's benefit. 

Not all of the blame falls on Freeman, as the offensive line at times failed him. The Broncos just couldn't execute upfront, and it led to Freeman often getting hit behind the line of scrimmage. 

Still, more blame falls on Freeman and the deficiencies he has as an NFL running back. His lack of burst, vision, and overall quickness just isn't cutting it. 

When it comes to Booker, he has looked good as a receiving back at times, but he is set to be an unrestricted free agent. With the value of the running back position at a low, Denver is likely to just move on. 

What this write-up exposes is the need for the Broncos to get some help at the running back position, especially with a new offensive coordinator arriving whose system has unique demands for the position. 

There's plenty of talent in the draft for Denver to go that route with how easy backs can be to find. A veteran could be enticing, but with how hard the NFL is on backs, going young and inexperienced (and cost-controlled) makes the most sense. 4

In the video above, I break down exactly why the Broncos need running back help and the issues of the current stable.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

