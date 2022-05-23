Former Broncos CB Arrested After Assaulting Airline Worker

Skip to main content

Ex-Broncos CB Brendan Langley Arrested After Assaulting Airline Worker

Video of the incident went viral.

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was arrested last week for allegedly striking a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A 57-second viral video made the rounds on Twitter Sunday that showed the unidentified employee slap Langley, who proceeds to throw a series of punches causing the man to topple over the check-in counter.

The video ends as the employee — his face bloodied —  re-engages with Langley before the fight is broken up. It remains uncertain what (or who) caused the confrontation, which occurred on May 19, authorities confirmed.

Langley was arrested following the incident and charged with simple assault. He was released on his own recognizance. On Monday, the 27-year-old attempted to clear his name by insinuating that he acted in self-defense.

The employee, who worked for subsidiary United Ground Express, was terminated from his position, United Airlines revealed in a statement.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter,” the statement read.

Langley was drafted by the Broncos with the 101st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Lamar product appeared in 16 games for the club, notching six combined tackles. He was waived in August 2019.

