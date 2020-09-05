Broncos 2020 Roster Cuts Tracker

The Denver Broncos have to whittle the roster down from 79 to 53 on Saturday by 2 p.m. MDT. Cut-down day comes on the heels of what was already a busy Friday for GM John Elway.

The Broncos traded defensive lineman Christian Covington to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for linebacker Austin Calitro. Shortly thereafter, the Broncos cut linebacker Todd Davis.

The move to release Davis was preempted by the signing of veteran linebacker Mark Barron and the addition of Calitro sealed the team's decision.

The Broncos will try to re-sign many of the players who get waived today to the practice squad. This year, teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad and six of them can be veterans who no longer technically have practice squad eligibility.

The teams can protect four of these vets from the waiver wire. Everyone else will have to pass through waivers unclaimed in order to get re-signed to the practice squad.

Released

Todd Davis | LB

DeShawn Williams | DL

Waived

Josh Watson | LB (Klis)

Juwann Winfree | WR (Klis)

Trinity Benson | WR (Klis)

Derrek Tuszka | OLB (Klis)

Darrin Paulo | OT (Klis)

Jeremy Cox | RB (Klis)

P.J. Locke | S (O'Halloran)

Tyler Jones | IOL (Klis)

De'Vante Bausby | CB (O'Halloran)

Brett Rypien | QB (O'Halloran)

Hunter Watts | OT (Klis)

Patrick Morris | IOL (Klis)

Justin Hollins | LB (Krisztal)

Alijah Holder | DB (Klis)

Malik Carney | OLB (Klis)

Fred Brown | WR (Klis)

LeVante Bellamy | RB (Klis)

Jake Rodgers | OT (Krisztal)

Douglas Coleman III | S (Krisztal)

Cody White | WR (O'Halloran)

