Broncos 2020 Roster Cuts Tracker

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have to whittle the roster down from 79 to 53 on Saturday by 2 p.m. MDT. Cut-down day comes on the heels of what was already a busy Friday for GM John Elway. 

The Broncos traded defensive lineman Christian Covington to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for linebacker Austin Calitro. Shortly thereafter, the Broncos cut linebacker Todd Davis.

The move to release Davis was preempted by the signing of veteran linebacker Mark Barron and the addition of Calitro sealed the team's decision. 

The Broncos will try to re-sign many of the players who get waived today to the practice squad. This year, teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad and six of them can be veterans who no longer technically have practice squad eligibility. 

The teams can protect four of these vets from the waiver wire. Everyone else will have to pass through waivers unclaimed in order to get re-signed to the practice squad. 

Released

Todd Davis | LB

DeShawn Williams | DL

Waived

Josh Watson | LB (Klis)

Juwann Winfree | WR (Klis)

Trinity Benson | WR (Klis)

Derrek Tuszka | OLB (Klis)

Darrin Paulo | OT (Klis)

Jeremy Cox | RB (Klis)

P.J. Locke | S (O'Halloran)

Tyler Jones | IOL (Klis)

De'Vante Bausby | CB (O'Halloran)

Brett Rypien | QB (O'Halloran)

Hunter Watts  | OT (Klis)

Patrick Morris | IOL (Klis)

Justin Hollins | LB (Krisztal)

Alijah Holder | DB (Klis)

Malik Carney | OLB (Klis)

Fred Brown | WR (Klis)

LeVante Bellamy | RB (Klis)

Jake Rodgers | OT (Krisztal)

Douglas Coleman III | S (Krisztal)

Cody White | WR (O'Halloran)

Keep this page bookmarked as we'll be updating it in real time.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

Comments (10)
No. 1-9
TooFast4U30
TooFast4U30

Bausby that’s a little shocking after the camp he had

TooFast4U30
TooFast4U30

Bausby that’s shocking

TurkeyBronco
TurkeyBronco

Bausby.. Maybe Prince is being signed then. Can't believe that one!

Grapplerr87
Grapplerr87

Wow, the Bausby cut is very surprising to me, especially after trading Yiadom. Not surprised with anyone else yet.

alanis.randy
alanis.randy

Wow. Bausby is kinda shocking. Also Derrek Tuszka. I really liked the dude

nevets4433
nevets4433

It would have been really awesome if you could have done a live-stream pod today like you did for the draft. Cutdown day is always kinda sad but is a big deal for building the team.

Grapplerr87
Grapplerr87

Looks like they are keeping 5 corners, bouye, callahan, ojemudia, bassey, and harris. Also looks like they moved Dawson to safety

Grapplerr87
Grapplerr87

Justin Hollins was a little surprising and a little disappointing.

Choibake
Choibake

In a surprising move but in acknowledgment of the loss of veteran experience after cutting Todd Davis, the Broncos sign Joe Rizzo, Barney Chavous and Cookie Ghilcrest.

