Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Alijah Holder | DB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Alijah Holder, the former undrafted free agent from 2019 who was originally a cornerback but has since converted to safety.

Just after the Broncos signed Holder, the team moved him to safety, which is a much better fit with his skill-set. He worked on picking up the safety position and flashed during the 2019 preseason, but he lacked consistency. 

The traits Holder has worked in the two-high safety schemes Vic Fangio uses and the young defensive back does a good job of keeping the plays in front of him. It's going to be interesting to see how his traits have developed over the last year and how much further along he is in picking up the new position.

The safety depth for the Broncos is lacking, which can really benefit Holder if he is able to make a jump in Year 2. While the flashes were good, consistency and development are needed if he's going to command a role with the team. 

Holder can help out the Broncos defense if he shows what he needs to show. He is a good fit scheme-wise, but he has to step up his ability if he wants to make the roster and see the field. For a deep-dive look at Holder and his 2020 prospects, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

