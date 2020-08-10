Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jeremy Cox | RB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Jeremy Cox, a futures contract signing at running back.

The Broncos were not happy with the running back production outside of Phillip Lindsay last year. Running backs are not hard to find and Cox could provide an interesting piece for the competition for the third running back spot.

With his 6-foot size and 226-pound weight, Cox can hold up between the tackles, something he did a lot at Old Dominion. He also has solid speed with a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash and also does well as a receiver out of the backfield.

Denver hoped Royce Freeman could fill the role of being a tough runner between the tackles while adding the versatility for outside runs and receiving, and that hasn't been the case. With that need in mind, Cox could be a sneaky bet for the roster.

While he isn't as fast as the undrafted rookie LeVante Bellamy, and he isn't as experienced as Freeman, Cox has the body type to handle the NFL and more versatility. Cox could find himself as the third back for Denver.

For a deeper look at Cox, check out the video above.

