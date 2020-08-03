Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Juwann Winfree | WR

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Juwann Winfree, a 2019 sixth-round pick whom the Broncos traded up to draft.

It was a good 2019 preseason from Winfree, but that didn’t carry over into the season. He was active earlier on, only to later be deactivated for the majority of the season before landing on injured reserve. There was no impact made from Winfree as a rookie, and he never answered the call despite all the hype that was built up for him.

Part of what fueled that hype was the info that leaked after the Broncos had drafted him. The word was, Denver was told Winfree could be the next Phillip Lindsay — the next unheralded star from the University of Colorado to go on and set records and make history. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Denver drafted Winfree with that type of upside in mind but it didn’t materialize in 2019. And it's not like the Broncos had an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver, outside of Courtland Sutton.  

There is still a chance for Winfree to break out, but he is one of the low men on the totem pole at wide receiver. He isn't in the top-8, or so it seems, and he definitely isn't in the top-6 at receiver, which would include the roster locks. 

Winfree may be in play for the practice squad, but making the 53-man roster seems next to impossible. For a deep-dive look at Winfree and his 2020 prospects, check out the video above. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Lock Explains why he Held Back his Personality as a Rookie Last Year

Drew Lock kept his head down as a rookie early on. On Friday, he explained why.

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

Drew Lock Explains the Unique Challenges of Bonding with Broncos Rookie WRs, Building Chemistry

Drew Lock is trying to get on the same page with his new wide receivers. But the pandemic has complicated it.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Broncos Join Kareem Jackson in Blasting PFF for Questionable Take

Pro Football Focus didn't just garner derision from a player but from the team as well.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Release Veteran TE Jeff Heuerman

The Broncos have moved on from Jeff Heuerman.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season

The Broncos will have to come up with a new plan at right tackle with Ja'Wuan James opting out.

Chad Jensen

by

Legen-w84it-dary

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Alijah Holder | DB

Alijah Holder was an undrafted rookie signing a year ago. With a position change now in his rear-view, what are Holder's roster prospects in 2020?

Erick Trickel

Recapping the 11 Roster Moves Broncos Made to Cut Down to 79 Players

The Broncos started with 90 players but now sit at 79. Here's how it happened

Chad Jensen

by

LukePatterson

5 Third-Year Broncos Under Pressure to Perform in 2020 Revealed

These five third-year Broncos are feeling the pressure to stand up and be more than counted in 2020. These five players need to contribute consistently.

BobMorris

John Elway Says There Have Been 'Some Rumblings' About Other Broncos Opting Out of 2020 Season 'But Nothing Yet'

Although the Broncos have had just one player opt out of the 2020 season due the pandemic, GM John Elway has heard 'rumblings' about a 'couple guys'.

Chad Jensen

by

Coffeedude1234567

Broncos S Kareem Jackson Reveals why NFL's Pro Bowl, Top-100 Voting Process is 'a Joke'

Kareem Jackson is tired of seeing deserving Broncos not garner the accolades they deserve.

Chad Jensen