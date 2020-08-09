Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: LeVante Bellamy | RB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? LeVante Bellamy, the undrafted rookie running back out of Western Michigan.

This past offseason, the Broncos made it clear that they wanted more than they got from their running back corps last year. That's why Denver went and got Melvin Gordon to be the leader of the group. 

Gordon is going to be backed by Phillip Lindsay, but after those two, there may be a spot or two up for grabs with Royce Freeman, Jeremy Cox, and Bellamy all competing.

Bellamy was a touchdown machine in college, especially in 2019, and if he can translate that to the NFL, he could have a good career. It would be unwise to expect it to translate, though, because getting over 20 touchdowns in a season is just so unlikely for any NFL running back in the modern era of the game.

How Bellamy can win is through what he can do as a receiver out of the backfield, but also as a runner in the inside-zone scheme that OC Pat Shurmur likes to run. Bellamy has the speed, quickness, agility, and toughness to edge out the other running backs, but he is going to have to show ball security to really earn and keep the No. 3 running back job and leapfrog Freeman. 

For a deep-dive look at Bellamy, check out the video above. 

