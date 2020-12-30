Forget a cornerback.

Say goodbye to an inside linebacker.

An offensive lineman? Nope.

When the Denver Broncos go on the clock next April — currently slated to pick 10th overall — the franchise will sprint their draft card to the (virtual?) podium, inscribed with the steal of the year: blue-chip quarterback Justin Fields.

This, according to CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, who dropped the Ohio State product to Denver in his latest 2021 NFL mock draft.

"Fields falls to 10, in part because Zach Wilson had a stellar 2020 campaign but also because Fields' performance against Indiana and Northwestern raised eyebrows. He's undeniably talented but there are concerns about aspects of his game that could see him be something other than one of the first two QBs drafted," Wilson wrote.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fields, who transferred to Columbus following a freshman stint at Georgia, has been a two-year starter for the Buckeyes, completing 357 of 518 attempts (68.9%) for 4,794 yards, 56 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 41-TD 2019 breakout earned him a slew of honors: Heisman Trophy finalist, Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year, and Big Ten Champion. He took home the latter three awards in 2020, as well.

At 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, Fields wins with his elite arm talent and impressive athleticism and has drawn comparisons ranging from Deshaun Watson from Dak Prescott to Cam Newton. He's considered a cornerstone talent, the arguable QB2 in the class behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall choice.

"Fields will need to arrive to a destination that embraces his ability to win with his legs and the QB run game or else run the risk of a bumpy road early on as a starting NFL quarterback; but if he is paired with a head coach or offensive coordinator who can pull the best parts of his college game and implement them in the NFL, Fields has the potential to splash early," The Draft Network's Kyle Crabb's wrote.

Of course, what's forecasted in late December rarely materializes months later, when the board changes a thousand more times. While the Broncos could and likely will at least discuss drafting a first-round signal-caller, the early tea leaves suggest embattled incumbent Drew Lock will get another shot as The Guy. According to oddsmakers, Lock has a 60% chance of returning as Denver's starter in 2021.

The odds of his successor arriving via the top-10 are markedly weaker.