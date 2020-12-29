SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Urged to Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as New OC in 2021

Zack Kelberman

The Denver Broncos committed a catastrophic error in 2017 by passing over Kyle Shanahan for Vance Joseph. Four years later, the franchise will have an opportunity to right that wrong.

Kind of.

In his "sensible plan" to "fix" the Broncos, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr — who previously suggested acquiring Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota this coming offseason — advised the team to replace offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur with one of Shanahan's top lieutenants in San Francisco, passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur or run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.

"Punch the accelerator on one of Kyle Shanahan’s two “offensive coordinators,” Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel, and see if you can pay through the teeth to get one of them to run your offense in 2021," Orr urged. "Shanahan held on to both tightly during the head coaching cycle last year, so perhaps some kind of “assistant head coach” title would be necessary to subvert all the administrative red tape. I really think Lock is savable and that Denver has all the pieces to win 10 games. While this would be a temporary fix, given that both LaFleur and McDaniel are on a head coaching track, installing and committing to the Shanahan offense is among the safest bets you can make right now as a head coach."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Although Shanahan is the brains behind an offense that's months removed from a Super Bowl appearance, LaFleur (brother of Packers head coach Mike LaFleur) and McDaniel are integral components of the operation. Hence their annual hype among the league's rising coaching prospects.

Under the former, the Niners have squeezed production from average- and replacement-level passers alike, from Jimmy Garoppolo to CJ Beathard to Nick Mullens. Under the latter, the club's running-back-by-committee has spawned several household names in the fantasy community, such as Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Jerrick McKinnon.

LaFleur (33) and McDaniel (37) are green yet experienced thanks to their involvement in Shanahan's play-calling and game-planning processes. Either would represent a refreshing deviation from 55-year-old Shurmur, whose vanilla offense appears to be stuck in 2005. It's a young man's business, after all, and neither Shurmur nor Broncos head man Vic Fangio (62) have adopted with the times.

However, the mulligan Fangio received, his decided return for 2021, likely extends to Shurmur. The front office seeks continuity following a fifth-straight playoff-less season, meaning the status quo largely is expected to remain in place.

Never say never — few predicted Rich Scangarello's firing — but it's hard to envision Fangio dumping his second OC in as many years, especially if quarterback Drew Lock is given another chance as The Guy.

Like Shanahan himself was, the Broncos picking from his coaching tree is little more than a pipe dream.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Advised to 'Fix' Team by Acquiring Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Denver should "legitimately press" Drew Lock.

Zack Kelberman

by

WhyTheLongFace

Fangio Uncorks Ominous Warning to Jerry Jeudy After 5-Drop Performance

Vic Fangio had a message for Jerry Jeudy following Week 16's ugly performance.

Chad Jensen

by

Trojan Ragz

Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLAC. Can the Broncos sweep the Chargers for the second straight year?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Broncos Country Lashes Out at Elway, Fangio Over State of Team

With the team sitting at 5-9 heading into Week 16, Broncos fans uncorked on John Elway and Vic Fangio.

Chad Jensen

by

ms1447ms

Biggest Winners & Losers in Broncos' 19-16 Loss to Chargers Revealed

The Broncos dropped their 10th loss of the season in L.A. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Luke Patterson

by

JayHollis73

Jerry Jeudy Has Blunt Response to Dropping 5 Passes in Loss to Chargers

A football first for the No. 15 overall pick.

Zack Kelberman

by

jlhecker

Drew Lock's Red-Zone INT in L.A. a 'Microcosm' of his Season According to Vic Fangio

Vic Fangio was none too pleased with Drew Lock's careless red-zone interception in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Luke Patterson

by

60stud

3 Maddening Takeaways From Broncos' 19-16 Loss to Chargers

The Broncos stormed back and tied the game late but the Chargers came out on top. What did we learn about the Broncos in their 10th loss of the season?

Lance Sanderson

by

Vertcal Stripes

Fangio Explains What Dominoes Have to Fall for Broncos to Become Playoff Team in 2021

Vic Fangio believes the Broncos can be a playoff team next year. But a few dominoes will need to fall the right way.

Chad Jensen

by

1BroncosFan

Analyzing Jerry Jeudy's 5 Drops in Week 16 Reveals a Takeaway Broncos Fans Don't Want to Hear

What led to Jerry Jeudy's five credited dropped passes in Week 16? The film tells the tale and reveals a takeaway some still-angry fans don't want to hear.

Josh_Carney

by

Dick Hanky