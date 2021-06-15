Is Quinn Bailey a Darkhorse to Win Broncos' RT Job?

Sports Illustrated home
Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: Quinn Bailey | OT

What is Quinn Bailey's outlook entering 2021?
The Denver Broncos have a competition going at the right tackle position. The main competitors being veterans Bobby Massie, Cameron Flemming, and Calvin Anderson but there is a sleeper here. 

Quinn Bailey. 

Bailey has been with the Broncos since he went undrafted in 2019 out of Arizona State.

What makes Bailey a sleeper is that he has spent the last two years working with offensive line coach Mike Munchak. Munchak has a history of turning undrafted offensive linemen into something and Bailey could be the next success story. 

However, for every success there are unfortunate failures as not all of Munchak's pet projects end up becoming something. Bailey will get a shot at being the right tackle, but it falls on him to make the most of it. He has to have taken to Munchak's teachings and apply them when his chance comes.

One aspect that helps Bailey is his positional versatility as he has gotten work on the interior O-line. Maybe he doesn't do enough to win the starting right tackle job, but he still has a chance to earn a backup job because of that versatility.

Working under Munchak doesn't guarantee a successful career and Bailey's opportunity to capitalize on his window of opportunity to learn at the feet of a venerated O-line coach is closing quickly. During his preseason action in 2019, Bailey showed some flashes at tackle and on the inside, but his only regular-season action has come on special teams in two different games.

There's a good opportunity for Bailey to make a push for the roster or even hold onto his practice squad spot. If he wants to attain those goals, if not more, he has to show that he is developing and growing as a player. 

