Broncos Announce 2022 Offseason Program Schedule

The Denver Broncos on Friday released their 2022 offseason schedule, which begins April 11 when rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, his staff and players report to Dove Valley for conditioning and rehab.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Two weeks later, from April 25-27, Denver will hold a voluntary minicamp permitting the club's new personnel, namely quarterback Russell Wilson, to hit the practice field for the first time. These sessions precede the NFL draft running from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30.

"I think that this game is very, very important for relationships, and ours especially because it’s such a high-pressure situation. [We’re] getting to know each other—understanding how he works and how I work," Hackett said of Wilson in March. "We want to be sure that the two of us are on the same page. I think that right now, it’s just about relationships. As we get to that April 11 mark, now we can start diving into the system as much as we can.”

Scattered throughout May and the beginning of June are Organized Team Activities (OTAs) — May 23-24, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10 — that remain voluntary.

The Broncos will wrap up the offseason with a three-day mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, the final practices before training camp kicks off in late July.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!