Skip to main content

Broncos Assign Jersey Numbers to 2022 Draft Class

It's official for Denver's nine draft picks.

The No. 64 overall pick of the 2022 draft will wear No. 42 with the Denver Broncos.

Those are the new digits of rookie pass-rusher Nik Bonitto, who, along with eight other members of Denver's draft class, received his official jersey number, the team announced Wednesday.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bonitto becomes the 15th player in franchise history to don No. 42, and the first since former Broncos linebacker Curtis Robinson in 2021. The number was previously held by the likes of Casey Kreiter (2016-19), Sam Brandon (2002-06), Billy Van Heusen (1968-1976), and Al Frazier (1961-63).

Bonitto — who also signed his four-year rookie deal Wednesday — wore No. 11 as a collegiate standout at Oklahoma but that number was already taken by Broncos backup quarterback Josh Johnson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Elsewhere on the roster, third-round tight end Greg Dulcich was assigned No. 80; fourth-round cornerback Damarri Mathis and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike were given Nos. 27 and 96, respectively; fifth-round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Montrell Washington, and offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg received Nos. 32, 12, and 60; sixth-round defensive lineman Matt Henningsen claimed No. 91; and seventh-round CB Faion Hicks landed No. 29.

With their jersey business done and contracts being finalized, the aforementioned players are scheduled to take part in Denver's rookie minicamp practices Friday and Saturday as the moves into the next phase of its offseason program.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Nik Bonitto, Greg Dulcich
News

Broncos Assign Jersey Numbers to 2022 Draft Class

By Zack Kelberman7 minutes ago
Denver Broncos director of player personnel Matt Russell before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Report: Former Broncos' Exec Matt Russell Joining Eagles' Scouting Staff

By Luke Patterson12 hours ago
Reed Burckhardt
News

Report: Broncos Hire Ex-Vikings Exec Reed Burckhardt as Director of Player Personnel

By Chad Jensen16 hours ago
Nik Bonitto
News

Report: Broncos Sign Top Rookie Nik Bonitto to 4-Year, $5.8 Million Deal

By Zack Kelberman17 hours ago
John Elway, Peyton Manning
News

Report: Elway & Manning Could be Involved with Broncos After New Ownership Succeeds

By Luke Patterson22 hours ago
Luke Wattenberg
News

Report: Broncos Sign Rookie OL to Multi-Year Deal

By Zack Kelberman22 hours ago
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

Here's Why Broncos Skipped OT & ILB in the Draft

By Dylan Von ArxMay 11, 2022
Russell Wilson on Fresh Start - I Came Here to Win
News

Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

By Zack KelbermanMay 10, 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Predicted to Win MVP & Broncos a Wildcard Berth by CBS Sports

By Luke PattersonMay 10, 2022