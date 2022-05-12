Broncos Assign Jersey Numbers to 2022 Draft Class

It's official for Denver's nine draft picks.

The No. 64 overall pick of the 2022 draft will wear No. 42 with the Denver Broncos.

Those are the new digits of rookie pass-rusher Nik Bonitto, who, along with eight other members of Denver's draft class, received his official jersey number, the team announced Wednesday.

Bonitto becomes the 15th player in franchise history to don No. 42, and the first since former Broncos linebacker Curtis Robinson in 2021. The number was previously held by the likes of Casey Kreiter (2016-19), Sam Brandon (2002-06), Billy Van Heusen (1968-1976), and Al Frazier (1961-63).

Bonitto — who also signed his four-year rookie deal Wednesday — wore No. 11 as a collegiate standout at Oklahoma but that number was already taken by Broncos backup quarterback Josh Johnson.

Elsewhere on the roster, third-round tight end Greg Dulcich was assigned No. 80; fourth-round cornerback Damarri Mathis and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike were given Nos. 27 and 96, respectively; fifth-round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, wide receiver Montrell Washington, and offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg received Nos. 32, 12, and 60; sixth-round defensive lineman Matt Henningsen claimed No. 91; and seventh-round CB Faion Hicks landed No. 29.

With their jersey business done and contracts being finalized, the aforementioned players are scheduled to take part in Denver's rookie minicamp practices Friday and Saturday as the moves into the next phase of its offseason program.

