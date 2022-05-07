Broncos to Log Over 27,000 Travel Miles for 2022 Season

Only the Seattle Seahawks will travel more this upcoming season than the Denver Broncos.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter shared Friday, the Broncos are projected to traverse 27,398 miles and 32 time zones across 17 regular-season games on their 2022 schedule.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Of course, approximately 4,685 miles of the aforementioned total is allocated toward October's matchup against the Jaguars in London, the Broncos' first international contest since 2010. It's the farthest trip the club will take all year, seven hours ahead of Colorado.

“It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to be selected by the NFL to play in London as part of its International Series,” general manager George Paton said in a May 4 statement. “Broncos Country is everywhere and the best way to grow our game — and reach fans all over the world — is by playing internationally. Our entire organization is excited with the opportunity to play at historic Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars.”

But the Schedule Gods did Denver no favors, either — evidenced by road tilts at Baltimore (1,665 miles), Carolina (1,563), Seattle (1,305), Tennessee (1,157), and twice at Los Angeles (2,066).

The Broncos' 2022 docket, which ranks 15th in strength of schedule, will be released in full Thursday evening, with dates and times accompanying known opponents.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!