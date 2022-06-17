Broncos Unveil 2022 Training Camp Schedule

The new-look Denver Broncos, having put a bow atop their offseason program, will return in less than six weeks to kick off training camp.

Released Friday, the 2022 Broncos camp schedule features 14 practices open to the public from Wednesday, July 27 to Thursday, Aug. 11 — a docket that concludes with a joint session against the Dallas Cowboys, preceding the teams' Aug. 13 exhibition contest at Empower Field.

Each practice is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 a.m. MT and run anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours and forty minutes. The club will have Sundays off, as decided by head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

After conducting a host of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) as well as mandatory minicamp, Broncos players and coaches are enjoying a brief respite before the dog days of summer set in. And before quarterback Russell Wilson expectedly gathers his offensive mates for private workouts at his southern California residence.

Until then, however, it's R&R for the orange and blue.

“I think it’s really critical just to get away, clear your mind, because we’re about to go on a 21-week journey, hopefully, maybe a 22-week journey however many weeks it is with 17 [games]," Wilson said Monday. "That’s the goal, so you have to rest your mind for a second, come back, spend time with your family. I know a lot of guys have been away from their kids or this and that. So that’s really important to have that, to hit the refresh button. We’ll go back to work super quickly. I think we’ll catch up probably mid-July, and right before, couple weeks before, and go after it.”

