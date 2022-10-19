Skip to main content

Broncos Lose Special Teams Ace Aaron Patrick to Torn ACL

The hits keep coming for 2-4 Denver.

The agent for Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick was none too pleased after his client suffered a torn ACL on a sideline collision with non-team personnel during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Tuesday that Patrick will miss the rest of the season.

“I was very disturbed about the way the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that," Patrick's rep, Lamont Smith, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A special teams ace, Patrick went down covering a punt amid overtime of Denver's 19-16 defeat at SoFi Stadium, when he ran into a nearby media member and, in an attempt to slow his momentum, planted his left leg onto a piece of nearby fabric — a brief misstep that prematurely ends his second-year NFL campaign.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Patrick, who joined the Broncos in 2021, finishes this season with three solo tackles across 104 total snaps, of which 102 came on special teams. The Eastern Kentucky product missed one game (Week 5 vs. Colts) due to a concussion.

Patrick becomes the fifth Broncos player to suffer an ACL tear since training camp, joining running backs Javonte Williams and Damarea Crockett, wide receiver Tim Patrick, and cornerback Ronald Darby.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_18849009
News

Broncos Lose Special Teams Ace Aaron Patrick to Torn ACL

By Zack Kelberman
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is brought down by Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) and Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Broncos Player Grades for Week 6's Overtime Loss to Chargers

By Erick Trickel
USATSI_19251890
News

Report: Russell Wilson Sustained Potentially 'Significant' Hamstring Injury

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before playing against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
News

Wilson Addresses Potential 'Division' in Broncos' Locker Room

By Keith Cummings
Melvin Gordon RB Rotation
News

Melvin Gordon Sounds Off After Broncos Benched him in L.A.

By Erick Trickel
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers

By Brennan Grose
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) catches a pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Broncos OC: KJ Hamler has 'Earned the Right' for Bigger Role

By Keith Cummings
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Expected to Activate S Justin Simmons for MNF

By Zack Kelberman
Denver Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson (87) steps on the line to nullify a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Broncos Players Deserve More Blame than the Coaches

By Thomas Hall