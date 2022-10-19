Broncos Lose Special Teams Ace Aaron Patrick to Torn ACL

The agent for Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick was none too pleased after his client suffered a torn ACL on a sideline collision with non-team personnel during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Tuesday that Patrick will miss the rest of the season.

“I was very disturbed about the way the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that," Patrick's rep, Lamont Smith, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person.”

A special teams ace, Patrick went down covering a punt amid overtime of Denver's 19-16 defeat at SoFi Stadium, when he ran into a nearby media member and, in an attempt to slow his momentum, planted his left leg onto a piece of nearby fabric — a brief misstep that prematurely ends his second-year NFL campaign.

Patrick, who joined the Broncos in 2021, finishes this season with three solo tackles across 104 total snaps, of which 102 came on special teams. The Eastern Kentucky product missed one game (Week 5 vs. Colts) due to a concussion.

Patrick becomes the fifth Broncos player to suffer an ACL tear since training camp, joining running backs Javonte Williams and Damarea Crockett, wide receiver Tim Patrick, and cornerback Ronald Darby.

