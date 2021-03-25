Broncos to Pull Off Rumored 2022 Trade for Aaron Rodgers?

In 2012, his second year as the Denver Broncos' general manager, John Elway executed the greatest free-agent signing of all-time, landing Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

In 2022, his second year as Elway's successor, new Broncos GM George Paton could pull off the biggest trade in franchise history, involving another Canton-bound signal-caller.

At least, according to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, who named Denver among four potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. The logic being, Green Bay is preparing for life after the 37-year-old, recently eschewing a contract restructure or otherwise long-term financial commitment — and no team is more experienced in late-career coups than the Broncos.

Via Sobleski:

John Elway may not be calling the shots as Denver Broncos general manager anymore since he decided to step away from those responsibilities after last season, but the idea of making a strong play for Rodgers would be an organizational decision. General manager George Paton could be less than a year into his tenure and tasked with moving on from the team's young quarterback, Drew Lock, while making the league's biggest move since Elway signed Peyton Manning nine years ago. Manning was a free agent, whereas the Packers would be trading Rodgers. Moreover, Elway's handling of the situation will be different with Paton taking point. However, the president of football operations knows how to seal the deal.

Unlike Manning or Tom Brady, Rodgers has offered little clarity on when he intends to walk away from the game. Perhaps because the perennial Pro Bowler is getting better with age, coming off an MVP season (his third) in which he threw for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

Rodgers is under contract through 2023 with Green Bay, whose brain trust — team president Mark Murphy and head coach Matt LaFleur — indicated in January and again in February that Rodgers would return next season. The idea of a trade this far into the future remains fantastical, at best.

And it's entirely contingent on what the Broncos do now. The only road to Rodgers involves incumbent starter Drew Lock bombing his do-or-die 2021 opportunity, assuming he even gets it. The team still could strike a blockbuster deal for Houston's Deshaun Watson (or a not-so-blockbuster deal for Nick Foles) or use its top draft choice on a rookie like Trey Lance.

That QB domino is falling. Soon.

The time for waiting is over.

