Insider Predicts Broncos to Go Hard, 'Offer More' in 2022 Aaron Rodgers Trade

    • October 25, 2021
    Insider Projects Broncos Will 'Offer More' to Land Aaron Rodgers via Trade in 2022

    Aaron Rodgers to Denver? A bona-fide NFL insider keeps that flame of hope alive for Broncos Country.
    Having the weekend off allowed Broncos Country to salivate over a host of high-profile quarterbacks lighting up the scoreboard across the NFL. Teddy Bridgewater’s recent turnover-strewn performances have only driven home the reality that Denver Broncos' GM George Paton will be looking to upgrade the position again this offseason.

    Perhaps it’s a little early to look that far ahead, but even NBC’s heavyweight insider Peter King dusted off his crystal ball to predict that the Broncos will indeed remain in the chase for Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

    “I think, still, the best idea for Denver is to hope Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay next February. The Packers, if Rodgers insists on a trade, would want to send Rodgers to the AFC. Rodgers might want Pittsburgh, but my guess is Denver would offer more. Paton could put together a very good package and still likely have a good receiver group for Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers, as I’ve written, could also wait till March 2023 to be an unrestricted free-agent at 39 and choose his last home from any of the other 31 teams. The status of Rodgers could be the story of the next two offseasons.

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    King’s observations always carry considerable weight because of the high level of trust so many NFL insiders afford him. His musings offer at least a long-term ray of hope to Broncos fans caught up in the throes of the team's four-game skid. 

    That being said, King also explained the Pittsburgh Steelers remain A-Rod’s preferred landing spot should he opt to leave the Packers after this season. Paton certainly has his hands full with juggling his current roster at the moment because the injury curse has once again bitten down hard on the Broncos, but you would have to imagine he still has one eye fixed on the future. 

    The GM previously stated he planned to be "a part of every deal", and even just going through the due-diligence process might find him exploring the possibility of luring Rodgers to the Mile High City in the near future.

    The trouble is, as King detailed, there are just so many moving parts involved in the mechanics of what Rodgers will choose to do next. As exciting as landing the future Hall-of-Famer would be, Broncos Country can only slog through what remains of this season while holding out hope of a brighter day down the road. 

