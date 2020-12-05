SI.com
Mile High Huddle
Broncos Activate TE/FB Andrew Beck Off Injured Reserve, Elevate Three From Practice Squad

Chad Jensen

The injury bug has not been kind to the Denver Broncos this year. Tell us something we don't know, right? 

The Broncos have tried to roll with the punches with varying degrees of success. Mostly, it's been a struggle. Head coach Vic Fangio has been like the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dike. 

Just when Fangio plugs one leak, another one pops wide open. And another one. And another one. 

Such are the vagaries of professional football, some might say. To a point, that's true. But you can't say that about 2020, at least, not as it relates to the Broncos and not with a straight face. 

In some positive news, the Broncos announced the team has activated tight end/fullback hybrid Andrew Beck off injured reserve on Saturday and elevated three practice-squad players to the gameday roster for Week 13. 

Beck was placed on IR back on October 31 with a severe hamstring injury. The Broncos would lose two more tight ends to IR over the next two weeks in Jake Butt and Albert Okwuegbunam. 

Beck is a scrappy tight end who brings the versatility to lead block as a fullback. He's well-liked and respected by his coaches and teammates and can chip in on special teams. 

As for the gameday elevations, tight end Troy Fumagalli, defensive back Alijah Holder, and linebacker Josh Watson will get to dress on Sunday night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Fumagalli was signed back to the Broncos' practice squad in early November after being cut at the end of training camp. 

Holder and Watson have bounced back and forth from the practice squad and gameday roster throughout the season. Neither play on defense, barring in-game injuries, but both chip in on special teams. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

