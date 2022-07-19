Skip to main content

PFF Links Broncos to Free Agent LB Anthony Hitchens

The analytics outfit cited Denver's positional ranking.

Despite handing big money to Randy Gregory and using a premium draft pick on Nik Bonitto, despite bringing back Josey Jewell and importing Alex Singleton, the national consensus on the Denver Broncos indicates a hole still exists in their revamped linebacker corps.

Solutions to fill said hole have varied — from trading for Vikings LB Eric Kendricks to re-signing former Broncos leading tackler Alexander Johnson. Neither of which materialized as of this writing.

But there's a third, courtesy of Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, who submitted that Denver adds ex-Chiefs veteran Anthony Hitchens, an unrestricted free agent.

"The Broncos have yet to re-sign Alexander Johnson, so he’s available, as well. Denver ranked 20th in Seth Galina's linebacker unit rankings," Kyed wrote on June 29.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Heading into his age-30 campaign, Hitchens has tallied 685 combined tackles (410 solo; 38 for loss), 26 quarterback hits, and 5.5 sacks across eight NFL seasons — 119 games altogether. A 2014 fourth-round selection, the Iowa product began his career with the Dallas Cowboys before joining Kansas City in 2018.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hitchens was a full-time starter each of the last four years though hasn't recorded a sack since 2019. The Super Bowl LIV champion is strictly a run-stopping, off-ball defender whom PFF graded as the No. 53 LB among 87 qualifiers.

While Hitchens certainly could help Denver on early downs, the same roadblock exists for him as other would-be additions: the club has de-emphasized inside linebacker under new defensive boss Ejiro Evero, who's content to roll into training camp with Jewell, Singleton, and Jonas Griffith topping the depth chart.

Perhaps the Broncos take a flier if they were to suffer an injury at the position later this summer. But until a crisis point is reached ...

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

USATSI_15552015
News

PFF Links Broncos to Free Agent LB Anthony Hitchens

By Zack Kelberman9 minutes ago
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks to the media following OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett has Shown 'Sign of a Great Leader'

By Keith Cummings1 hour ago
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Christopher Allen (45) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Christopher Allen #45 | OLB

By Erick Trickel14 hours ago
Jacob Bobenmoyer
News

Broncos Player Profile: Jacob Bobenmoyer #46 | LS

By Erick Trickel14 hours ago
Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 31-19.
News

Broncos Who Belong in Hall of Fame:  Mike Shanahan

By Thomas Hall19 hours ago
Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck (83) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Here's Why Fullback Could be Broncos' Most Slept-On Position

By Thomas Hall20 hours ago
Melvin Gordon
News

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

By Zack Kelberman23 hours ago
Lloyd Cushenberry Denver Broncos Center
News

Do These Wilson/Hackett Remarks Reveal Lloyd Cushenberry as Broncos' Starter?

By Keith CummingsJul 18, 2022
Josey Jewell
News

Broncos Player Profile: Josey Jewell #47 | ILB

By Erick TrickelJul 18, 2022