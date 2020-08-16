Broncos Are Asking More Out of LB Todd Davis in a Contract Year

Following the Denver Broncos' second real practice session of training camp, veteran linebacker Todd Davis visited with the media. In that virtual presser, we learned that Davis is being asked to do more for the Broncos in a specific area that, let's face it, has never been his strength.

“They’re going to ask me to do a little bit more coverage this year," Davis said on Sunday following practice. "I want to handle the task and do great. I focused on it a lot in the offseason. I’m focusing on it right now in camp. That’s one of my things I definitely want to get better at.”

Davis will continue to strive to improve this area of his game. The fly in the ointment is that there's a reason why his coaches have often taken him off the field in obvious passing situations.

At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Davis has never been the 'twitchiest' of linebackers. Running in a straight line downhill, he's great. He's one of the best linebackers in the NFL against the run.

But ask him to move laterally, backpedal, or run with tight ends, and it's not his forte. But that doesn't mean he can't improve in this area.

As the Broncos' top linebacker, it's honestly a great opportunity for Davis if he can garner the trust of the coaches on third down. Entering a contract year, the book on Davis is out; need a two-down thumper? Davis is your guy. And that has value around the NFL.

But it's the true three-down linebackers who get paid on the open market. There's a good chance this is Davis' last rodeo in Denver, although, fans have been writing him off for years and perennially underappreciating him, but he's managed to stick around since 2014.

“That’s been in the noise probably the last couple years," Davis said. "I’ve kind of tuned it out now. I don’t really listen to it. Whatever they want to do that’s what they’re going to do. Year after year they continue to keep me here. I feel like they have faith in me. It’s my job to go out there and perform right, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

The Broncos have certainly hedged against the future loss of Davis. The Broncos have drafted linebackers in each of the past three drafts, including Josey Jewell, Justin Hollins, and rookie Justin Strnad.

It won't be easy for any of these young bucks to leapfrog Davis on the depth chart, especially because of his captain-like leadership traits. But if there's any one linebacker who might have a chance to eat into Davis' snaps this year, it's the rookie.

Strnad is an uber-athletic, twitched-up linebacker whom the Broncos hope can help solve the coverage woes at the second level of the defense. But usurping Davis, especially if he's focusing on improving his coverage chops, won't be easy. Davis likes what he's seen from Strnad so far, though.

“I told him yesterday for a rookie to come in here and really face a challenging offense and really have things thrown out at him really fast he’s doing a great job with it," Davis said of Strnad. "I’m going to continue to support him. I feel like he has a lot of talent and can make us better.”

If Davis can improve in coverage, he's in for a big payday next spring. But that's a big if. Last year, Davis finished as the No. 66-ranked linebacker in coverage based on the number of coverage snaps he played between completions. He allowed 55-of-71 targets to be completed against him which totaled 433 yards and a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 61.4 coverage grade, which ranked him well outside of the top-50 linebackers in that department. However, Davis is an extremely smart player and is beloved by coaches.

If he can use that big football brain to improve in this area, even if it's not by leaps and bounds, it'll bode well for the Broncos defense and for Davis' bank account next spring.

