James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 2-2: With Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returning off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and having more time to re-integrate James White into the game plan after a tragic personal situation, the New England Patriots are in better shape than if the game had gone ahead last week. With Melvin Gordon out, Phillip Lindsay might have a point to prove, as should Drew Lock — whose return should be a shot in the arm to the Denver Broncos' offense. The Patriots will throw a lot at Lock and will adjust their game-plan, though this might be a question of who deals with the issue of rust the best. The Broncos will keep it closer than most will predict, but playing a clean game with no turnovers and getting a few of their own will be key.

Pick: Patriots 31, Broncos 21

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) 4-0: The Broncos must focus on shutting down the Patriots' strong rushing attack with Newton back this week, load the box and force him to beat you with his arm. This feels like an old-fashion, knockdown, drag-out defensive brawl.

Pick: Patriots 13, Broncos 9

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-2: Much has changed since the Broncos began preparations for this opponent. Both Gordon and Noah Fant are out but Lindsay and Lock return. On the flip-side, Newton and Gilmore return for New England. Lock will have a coming-of-age moment, hrowing for three touchdowns and running for another as the Broncos win a big one on the road.

Pick: Broncos 34, Patriots 28

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 3-1: The Broncos could be catching the break they need to get back into the thick of things with Lock returning. The Patriots will be without three key players who were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. However, New England will be ready to play. No team is more prepared than one coached by Bill Belichick. This is the game the Broncos see the ball bounce their way and force a few turnovers, leading to a nice road victory and the season saved... for now.

Pick: Broncos 24, Patriots 13

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 1-3: If you are not a Patriots fan, there are plenty of reasons to dislike Belichick, but one must admire his ability to not stick doggedly to his a defensive scheme. He does a great job of changing his defense to match the offense and because of this, his teams are rarely overmatched, even if they are less talented. Lock returning gives the Broncos a solid chance of marching into Foxborough and stealing a win, but only if they don’t make mistakes. I would like to give the Broncos the nod here, but they have yet to have a mistake-free game.

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 23

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-1: Here we go again. The Broncos have to make that 17-day gap between their last game and Sunday's matchup vs. the Patriots count for something. On the health front, perhaps they have — with Lock and Lindsay returning. On the other hand, Gordon and Fant are out. But anyone who knows football can weigh the value of losing a top running back and tight end against the return of the starting quarterback. This game is Lock's chance to really make a statement and remind everyone — from the fans, to the media, to the league at large — why there was so much optimism surrounding the Broncos before the injury bug decimated the roster and robbed this team of all its best players. If Lock is a franchise-caliber QB, he'll make that apparent on Sunday by being the proverbial tide that raises the beleaguered ships around him. It'll be a tall task with Belichick having all the time in the world to prepare. But this Patriots squad isn't the juggernaut of yore. I'm taking a chance on this pick, going with my gut. Lock balls out, Lindsay balls out, and Bradley Chubb wrecks Newton, reminding everyone why he's failed to beat the Broncos even once during his decade-spanning career. I also have faith that Vic Fangio's defense can stymie what has been a prolific Patriots' rushing attack and put the onus on Newton's right arm.

Pick: Broncos 24, Patriots 21

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) 3-1: So the Broncos get robbed of their bye week and now play a Patriots team that has gotten Newton back at the helm. There's no question the Broncos are well-rested but it's looking like A.J. Bouye, Fant, and Gordon will miss this game. With Lock and Lindsay coming off lengthy injury absences, I suspect some rust with the offense, at least early on. This strong New England defense will likely create a few short-field opportunities after turnovers and three-and-outs, which will lead to easy scores.

Pick: Patriots 23, Broncos 13

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-2: I envision this game being a closer affair than many expect. With Lindsay's return, the Broncos could attack at will a soft Pats' front. But Belichick will scheme to stop the run, forcing Lock to beat them. Lock will come close, ultimately falling short. But the Broncos will prove they have plenty of fight left ahead of Lock's rematch vs. Patrick Mahomes in Week 7.

Pick: Patriots 17, Broncos 14

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 2-2: The Broncos are riding high after a win. even though it was nearly three weeks ago in real time. Things get a lot harder this week as the Newton-led Patriots finally arrive on the schedule. The Denver defense should keep the game respectable. With Newton returning, even though Lock is as well, the Patriots will win at home.



Pick: Patriots 34, Broncos 20

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-1: After a one-week delay and a schedule reshuffle, the Broncos get Lock and Lindsay back for the Patriots, but will be without Fant and Gordon. The Patriots aren't as good as they've been in the past, but are still well-coached. Getting Lock and Lindsay back will help, but the Patriots usually play well at home. I expect a close game but the Broncos fall a bit short.

Pick: Patriots 23, Broncos 20

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-0: New England is a well-coached football team that has a culture of discipline, particularly on defense. Lindsay should provide a nice spark for the Broncos' offense but look for multiple stunts and blitz packages from New England to confuse Denver’s offensive line. Lock should have a sobering comeback from injury against multiple coverages. Expect Josh McDaniels to attack Denver’s linebackers in coverage from sideline-to-sideline.

Pick: Patriots 24, Broncos 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 4-0: The Patriots are the betting favorite (-9) after getting Newton and Gilmore back, thanks to the new postponement of this game but people seem to forget that Denver is getting Lock and Lindsay back as well. While I don't think it ultimately changes the outcome of how I originally predicted this game (Week 5), getting Lock back makes the contest closer.

Pick: Patriots 27, Broncos 23

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-2: While the Patriots might be not as talented on defense, in the front seven specifically, they're consistent because of the scheme, just like Denver's last four opponents. It doesn't matter who New England's quarterback is, if the Broncos' interior offensive line can't hold up, it's going to be a long day. It'll take a much cleaner game than Denver has shown it's capable of playing so far this year.

Pick: Patriots 34, Broncos 20

Follow MHH on Twitter @MileHighHuddle.