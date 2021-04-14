Report: Broncos Take Another Step Toward Drafting Justin Fields

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Report: Broncos to be 'Represented' at Justin Fields' Second Pro Day

GM George Paton attended the Ohio State QB's first Pro Day.
The interest is real, and likely mutual, between the Denver Broncos and Justin Fields.

Per The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Broncos "will be represented" at the Ohio State quarterback's second Pro Day, set to take place Wednesday in Columbus.

Breer did not specify who from Denver's contingent will be on hand to scout Fields, a presumptive top-10 selection in the upcoming NFL draft. Rookie general manager George Paton was in attendance for the 22-year-old's first Pro Day, held March 30.

Paton, in fact, has crisscrossed the country in apparent search of a potential franchise field general, jet-setting from North Dakota where he watched Trey Lance, to BYU where he saw Zach Wilson, and now twice to the Buckeye State where His Guy may or may not reside. (Notably, Paton no-showed to both of Mac Jones' Pro Days at Alabama. Read into that what you will.)

Wilson is expected to be chosen No. 2 overall by the New York Jets and Jones, tentatively, is the favorite to go No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers. Lance and Fields are the outliers in what could be an unprecedented first-round run on QBs. Opinions vary.

Some draft analysts peg Fields' target range beginning at No. 4, a spot belonging to the Atlanta Falcons, who reportedly are open to moving down but may opt to nab Matt Ryan's successor. Others feel he might tumble to the Broncos at No. 9 — or beyond. Some mocks forecast Denver trading up with Atlanta to secure Fields' services; others project a needy, aggressive team like the Patriots jumping the entire board in a bombshell maneuver.

If — and it remains a big "if" — the Broncos walk away with Fields on April 29, Paton's diligence will have played a major part as to why.

