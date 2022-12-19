Broncos 24, Cardinals 15: Three Hard Takeaways

What did we learn from the Denver Broncos' first win in months?

Sunday’s contest against two teams fighting solely for pride was like watching two old boxers struggling to avoid getting knocked out. The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals came into Empower Field with news that must have felt like a gut punch: their backup quarterbacks would be starting.

Matters got worse for the Cardinals as the injury to second-string quarterback Colt McCoy shifted the balance of power. The Broncos' defense delivered on providing the offense advantages in field position.

The Brett Rypien-led Broncos squad provided a technical knockout by controlling the clock with the run game. It was good to see the Broncos fight through another sluggish start and not let a game against a weakened adversary slip through their fingers.

What did we learn from Denver's first win on American soil since September 25? Let's dive in.

Run Game Caffeinates Broncos

At half-time, running back Latavius Murray must have downed a sip from the Fountain of Youth. He ran through would-be defenders with tremendous power and speed.

The 10th-year veteran racked up 130 yards on 24 carries and romped for one touchdown. Most importantly, he caffeinated the run game and infused the entire offense with swagger.

Although the Broncos' offensive line performed miserably in pass protection, it was very effective in the power run game. They appeared to relish going mano a mano in pushing a tough Cardinals defense front on its heels.

The Broncos' coaching staff finally understood that a more conservative two-tight-end alignment best suits their personnel. A strong run game opens play-action pass opportunities for Jerry Jeudy and his wide receivers’ compadres.

Special Teams Aren’t so Special

Kicker Brandon McManus's level of play this season has been a disappointment. He missed a chip-shot field-goal attempt in the first half after botching a critical would-be game-winning kick in Baltimore and Seattle.

McManus was leaving Broncos fans apoplectic with memories of his antics with ex-head coach Vic Fangio denied him an opportunity to attempt a record-setting field goal. It's time for the Broncos' scouting staff to find McManus' successor or, at a minimum, bring in actual competition.

McManus lost the right to be grandfathered to the roster next season. Add rookie punter Corliss Waitman to the list of players that needs to fight for his position.

Waitman has been a C+ contributor and requires a more dynamic performance to force opponents to begin their drive within their own 10-yard line.

Turnovers Are the Straw that Stirs the Drink

Defensive turnovers are the punch that kept head coach Nathaniel Hackett's squad standing. Justin Simmons' two interceptions and a fourth-quarter pick by Patrick Surtain II shut down any hope of a Cardinals comeback.

With the Broncos' pass rush losing steam, it’s good to see the secondary compensate by making plays that change the game's trajectory. With outside linebacker Randy Gregory returning to game shape, we could see the Broncos' defense front return to glory.

It was refreshing for Broncos Country to get a win. It has been far too long.

Unfortunately, with a 4-10 record, the die is cast for Hackett and his staff. Broncos’ owner Greg Penner is expected to declare a knockout for them at the season's end.

The remaining three games are about talent evaluation and players working to showcase their skills. For the remainder of the season, it's best for Broncos fans to keep their expectations low in hopes of seeing another win.

