September 7, 2021
Report: Bradley Chubb 'Detained' by Police After Court Issues Warrant for Arrest

This is not an auspicious start to the 2021 season for Bradley Chubb.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos are officially in game week with a trip to take on the New York Giants the one-and-only focus. That is until news broke of Bradley Chubb's legal problems. 

Now, the Broncos have to deal with an off-the-field distraction as the team hopes to bounce back from a 5-11 finish last year and emerge from the NFL doldrums.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Chubb was 'detained' by police on Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was issued due to him failing to appear in court this past August. Klis writes: 

Chubb was charged May 6 for misdemeanor driving under restraint and also for having his license plates expired for 60-plus days. He was scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County court on August 6. When he didn’t appear, a warrant was issued for failure to appear. He was detained Tuesday, according to court records.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Perhaps 'detained' is a softer way of saying 'arrested.' If a court issues a failure-to-appear warrant and that is a warrant for arrest. 

Now, is that exactly what happened in Chubb's case? 

The details are unclear but either way, driving under restraint isn't good but it's no big deal. What makes it bad, though, is not handling it in a timely manner, appearing in court, and getting it taken care of so as not to turn a molehill into a mountain. 

Chubb was Denver's first-round pick back in 2018 (No. 5 overall) and produced a stellar 12-sack rookie campaign before suffering an ACL tear four games into his second year. In 2020, Chubb earned Pro Bowl honors with his 7.5 sacks but missed the final two games of the season due to an ankle injury. 

The team hoped some rest and recuperation in the offseason would cure that ankle but alas, it did not. Chubb went under the knife for a procedure on the ankle in May, which has slowed his momentum entering Year 4. The Broncos did pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, which guarantees he'll be in Denver through the 2022 campaign. 

Chubb is a busy man playing professional football. But at 25 years old, you'd hope and expect that he'd be mature enough to handle driving infractions in a timely manner so as not to have a court issue a warrant for his arrest, which only ignites off-the-field drama that an embattled team like the Broncos would prefer not to endure. 

After his ankle flared up on him in the preseason, Chubb's availability for the Broncos' season-opener in New York was in doubt but head coach Vic Fangio said on Tuesday he "thinks" the rush linebacker will be good to go come Sunday. How this 'detained' incident might affect that is anyone's guess. 

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

