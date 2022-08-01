Biggest Risers & Fallers from Week 1 of Broncos Camp

The Denver Broncos are back, baby.

UCHealth Training Center has been abuzz with football activity as the Broncos kicked off training camp last Wednesday. This year's squad looks vastly different than its counterpart of the past few seasons.

The energetic lift that those pivotal newcomers have given the Broncos has been palpable. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has provided a spark as he sets about the process of exorcising the demons of the failed Vic Fangio regime, while the Broncos' players have fallen behind quarterback Russell Wilson, closing ranks around the nine-time Pro Bowler.

With four training-camp practices in the books, we've already caught a few glimpses of certain players separating from the pack. Who are the biggest risers and fallers from Week 1 of Broncos camp?

Let's dive in.

Riser: Brett Rypien | QB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Written off as not even a threat to make the 53-man roster, Rypien has erupted as the best quarterback on the roster not-named Wilson. Rypien, a college free-agent signing back in 2019, seems to have more velocity on his throws, and is proving to the coaches that he belongs. Don't be surprised if Rypien ends up winning the privilege of holding the clipboard behind Wilson in 2022. Faller: Josh Johnson | QB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports If you look up 'journeyman QB' in the dictionary, you'll see Johnson's visage. He's experienced, no doubt, but early on, Denver's veteran free-agent addition this year has been eclipsed by the incumbent, former undrafted guy (Rypien). It's way too early to call this competition, though, for obvious reasons. Not the least of which is that the preseason games themselves will reveal the biggest separation between Johnson and Rypien. Rypien is more than a darkhorse now. Based on the first four practices, it wouldn't be a shock to see Johnson's name on the cutting room floor when the Broncos whittle the roster down to the final 53 players. Riser: Eric Saubert | TE Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Saubert languished on the free-agent market for most of the offseason before Denver seemingly re-signed him as an afterthought. The move served to be a prescient one as Saubert has been the best tight end in practice thus far. With rookie third-rounder Greg Dulcich opening camp with a hamstring injury, it has given rise to Saubert, who has quickly leap-frogged the incumbent by virtue of his blocking acumen. But don't get it twisted, Saubert has receiving chops, as evidenced by his multiple touchdown catches on the first-team offense during the first couple of days of practice. Faller: Albert Okwuegbunam | TE Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos When one player rises, it often comes at the expense of another and that's been the case for Albert O. Saubert's phenomenal start to camp has made it seem like Okwuegbunam has failed to launch. That's not exactly true. Albert O. has looked like he belongs in Hackett's offense but perhaps due to Saubert's blocking acumen, Okwuegbunam's impact early on has paled in comparison. It's early yet. Don't sleep on Albert O. as being a key component to this offense. But if he doesn't quickly improve as a run blocker in this zone blocking scheme, the coaches will be loath to utilize him outside of obvious passing situations. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Riser: Jonas Griffith | LB Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Griffith has quickly staked his claim as Josey Jewell's co-starting partner at inside linebacker. Tapped to start down the stretch last season, Griffth averaged north of 10 tackles per game and he's parlayed that momentum into an explosive start to training camp. Faller: Alex Singleton | LB Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports The former Philadelphia Eagles' leading tackler was signed to a one-year deal earlier this spring and many interpreted that move to mean that the Broncos liked Singleton as a starter next to Jewell. That trope hasn't come out in the wash as Griffith has the inside slant on the second linebacker job. Singleton hasn't been bad at camp, per se. But he's failed to shine in the same way as Griffith, at least on defense. The biggest evidence of Singleton's low stock right now was the news of Denver bringing in free-agent linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit on Saturday. The Broncos will rely on Singleton on special teams but he's yet to prove he deserves a role on defense. Montrell Washington | WR/PR/KR Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The rookie fifth-rounder was drafted to take on the mantle of Denver's kick and punt returner but he's already begun to carve himself out a role on offense. Perhaps due to KJ Hamler opening camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Washington's stock is on the rise. The first one on the field each morning, and always one of the last to leave, Washington has garnered early praise from Wilson and the Broncos' coaches. This kid is making the team. Faller: Baron Browning | OLB Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com The Broncos made the questionable decision to move Browning from inside to the outside linebacker position in Year 2. Thus far, the early returns haven't been stellar. But it's hard to read too far into Browning not exactly dominating at camp early on. He's arguably farther along than rookie second-rounder Nik Bonitto, due mainly to Browning's NFL experience. I.E.: the mental demands of playing rush linebacker are slightly more manageable due to experience. But it's neither Browning nor Bonitto lining up opposite of Bradley Chubb during first-team 11-on-11 reps but rather, Malik Reed. That's not an indictment on either young player this early. But it's something to monitor. Why Denver wanted to take a guy in Browning who was top-two at one position (ILB) and switch him to a spot where he's maybe the fourth or fifth-best guy (OLB) is anyone's guess. Hopefully, it pans out. Riser: Netane Muti | OG Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Muti is putting some serious pressure on the coaches for the starting job at right guard. A sixth-round pick back in 2020, Muti's fit in the new zone blocking scheme was questioned when Hackett first arrived in January. However, the former Fresno State star has quickly shown that his burst off the ball and bully mentality have a place on the Broncos' O-line. Muti is doing more than solidifying a roster spot. He's pushing for a starting job. Faller: Quinn Meinerz | OG Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports I'm reluctant to list Meinerz as a 'faller' here but he opened camp as the penciled-in starter at right guard, but Muti has steadily been erasing it. Meinerz, a 2021 third-round pick, still has plenty of time to lock down a starting job, but he's feeling the pressure. As it stands, I'd be surprised if the Broncos don't go with Meinerz as the starting right guard, but Muti's rise has been undeniable. Meinerz hasn't been bad, but Muti has more momentum for now.

