Broncos Camp: The Good & the Bad From First 10 Practices

The Denver Broncos are taking a day off on Wednesday — the team's third reprieve since training camp began in earnest on August 14. The day off couldn't have come at a more opportune time as the injury bug has ravaged the Broncos in recent days. More on that shortly.

Today, with 10 full practices under the team's belt, we've learned quite a lot about the 2020 Broncos and how this squad is shaping up. There's been good and there's been some, let's just say, not-so-good insights to glean.

As one who always wants to hear the bad news first, let's start with the not-so-good.

The Bad

Injuries Mounting

The Broncos have already lost three players for what is expected to be the remainder of training camp, one of whom — rookie linebacker Justin Strnad — is done for the season. Monday's practice saw 11 players absent as the coaches tried to adapt the Broncos' acclimation period to more effectively stave off the injury bug.

Rookie wideout KJ Hamler will miss at least another week with a severe hamstring injury while starting inside linebacker Todd Davis could miss the remainder of camp.

The Broncos saw star linebacker Von Miller exit for a day with an elbow injury but he has since returned to practice, as well as prized free-agent acquisition Melvin Gordon, who missed a few days with a rib injury.

Rookie third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia has missed time with a quad injury but the team is hopeful that he, as well as fellow corner De'Vante Bausby, nose tackle Mike Purcell, and wideout Tim Patrick will return to practice on Thursday.

Surely, part of the explanation for this rash of injuries stems from the cancellation of the 2020 offseason due to the pandemic but if head coach Vic Fangio has been surprised by the ferocity of the injury bug, perhaps something more is at play. For now, the Broncos will try to be more cognizant of the intensity and duration of practice as the ramp-up acclimation period continues.

Right Tackle

Ja'Wuan James had his reasons for opting out of the 2020 season but in so doing, he really left the Broncos holding the bag. The team's initial solution to fill the right tackle vacuum was last year's fail-safe replacement Elijah Wilkinson.

The Broncos also went out and signed 11-year veteran Demar Dotson. So far, though, the team has mostly stuck it out with Wilkinson at right tackle, with a little Jake Rodgers mixed in with the first-team — and the results have been lackluster.

While Wilkinson is a more-than-willing right tackle, he lacks the foot-speed and athleticism to contend with speed rushers on the edge, as evidenced by the 10 sacks he relinquished in 12 starts last year in place of the then-injured James. Wilkinson belongs inside where he can use his strength and power to manhandle opponents in the phone booth.

Wilkinson's play at camp has been woeful, to be frank. The sooner the team realizes that Dotson is the better option, even as a one-year band-aid, the better.

Center

The Broncos opened with Austin Schlottmann and Pat Morris rotating at center, despite the availability of rookie third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry. Holdovers from last year, Schlottmann and Morris didn't exactly lock down the center job and especially early on, were often a liability to the first-team offense.

Fortunately, Cushenberry has made the most of his opportunities it would seem, as he played 100% of the first-team reps at center on Day 9 and 10 of camp. It's too early to say for sure but the Schlottmann and Morris experiment could be mercifully in the books.

Backup Quarterback

The Broncos went out and signed ex-Lions QB Jeff Driskel to backup Drew Lock this past spring but if the early returns in camp are any indication, Driskel is in over his head. You might say, 'Well, he's a backup for a reason.' But in a perfect world, you want your backup to be able to step in and keep the ship afloat for a week or two if a starter goes down.

I'm far from convinced Driskel could do that if something were to befall Lock. Driskell has been woefully inaccurate and simply not on-point.

When the third-string Brett Rypien, one year removed from going undrafted, is keeping pace with — and at times out-shining — the veteran fail-safe, you know you've got a problem. In Driskell's defense, he seems to have steadied out somewhat and there should be an allowance made for the fact that he's learning a new offense, but so is Lock.

Linebacker Depth

With Davis hurt and Strnad done for the season, the Broncos' linebacker depth is being tested. Josey Jewell has moved up to the first-team alongside Alexander Johnson while Davis is out but behind him, the talent falls off a cliff.

The Broncos decided to switch Justin Hollins back to inside linebacker but it's going to take some time for him to get up to any level of speed that could actually contend in live-bullet action. The Broncos want to see Joe Jones take a step forward while Josh Watson has often been around the ball but is still swimming somewhat with Fangio's scheme.

With that worst out of the way, let's talk about what good has come out of Broncos camp.

The Good

Drew Lock

For a guy who has just 10 practices in his new offense under his belt, Lock has shown surprising command of Pat Shurmur's scheme. As he's being drip-fed at a crammer's pace, Lock has risen to the occasion.

Gone are the days of the Broncos' first-team offense getting dominated day-in/day-out by the defense. With Lock at the helm, the offense has gotten in more than its fair share of licks on the defense and has hanged more than a few skins on the wall since camp started.

Lock has thrown a few picks in practice but he's rarely made the same mistake twice, which is exactly what Coach Shurmur wants to see. The early returns on Lock are nothing but positive.

Lock-to-Sutton

The chemistry Lock built with Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton last year served as a nice foundation and jumping-off point for the duo as camp kicked off. Despite a few drops early in practice, Sutton has continued his upward trajectory and the duo's chemistry seems more dynamic than ever, which portends well for the coming season.

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has easily been one of (if not the) stars of camp thus far. Although he had a few drops on Day 9, Jeudy has played like a five-year pro.

The rookie first-round wideout has garnered rave reviews from the veterans, including A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan, both of whom said that going up against Jeudy in practice has made them better cover corners.

Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay has attacked this training camp like it had insulted his mother. And understandably so, with the Broncos paying Gordon $16 million over two years.

Lindsay felt that money should have gone to him and he's out to prove it to the coaches and front office. He's been a sparkplug daily and plays every snap like he's trying to send a message.

Although Lindsay had one drop and one (extremely rare) fumble last week, he's fared well as a receiver thus far, showcasing the effort he put into honing that craft during the offseason. With Gordon missing time with his rib injury, Lindsay used it to his advantage to stand out all the more to Coach Shurmur.

Melvin Gordon

Despite being injured for a bit, Gordon has looked really good thus far. Whereas Lindsay is attacking camp daily, Gordon is approaching this competition for running back supremacy with a steady-as-she-goes mindset.

The sixth-year veteran has made some plays, though, and has looked really good as a receiver out of the backfield. That attribute was one of the big draws for the Broncos and so far, Gordon's receiving prowess seems to be a genuine article.

Tight Ends (Embarrassment of Riches)

Shurmur doesn't traditionally utilize many multiple-tight end sets but with the glut of talent the Broncos have, the offensive coordinator might want to rethink his approach. Noah Fant has looked good early on, as has free-agent acquisition Nick Vannett.

The surprises, however, have come beyond the top-two tight ends on the depth chart. Rookie fourth-rounder Albert Okwuegbunam has really shined, earning a few snaps with the first-team (though Fant has the No. 1 spot locked down).

Inspired by the quality of competition in the room and healthy for the first time in years, Jake Butt has played like a man on a mission. With how patient the team has been with Butt's health, now that he's healthy and playing so well, it's hard to see the Broncos not keep him on the active roster.

Complicating matters is the recent rise of Troy Fumagalli, who's really shined as a receiver in the last few practices. Throw in Andrew Beck, who's reprised his role as a tight end/fullback hybrid, and the Broncos are going to be faced with some tough roster decisions in three weeks. But it's a good problem to have.

Rookies (So Far, So Good)

I've already mentioned Cushenberry, Jeudy, and Okwuegbunam, but the early returns on the other rookie draft picks in camp have been mostly positive. Hamler is the exception, simply because outside of the first few practices, he's been in the training room with that hammy.

Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim has played well thus far, and Ojemudia (though injured) has flashed, too. Ojemudia is in competition for the Broncos' No. 3 cornerback job, which is basically a starting role, but Bausby seems to be the leader in the clubhouse there.

Strnad had built up some solid momentum before his wrist injury on Sunday, while sixth-round offensive guard Netane Muti has been a healthy and active participant on second- and third-team units. Throw in seventh-round rush linebacker Derrek Tuszka, who's always the first player out on the field, and the Broncos have to be tickled with how the 2020 draft class has handled the first 10 days.

A.J. Bouye & Bryce Callahan

Although Callahan is going on Year 2 with the Broncos, fans have yet to see him in action in a game. In that sense, both he and Bouye are newcomers but Callahan has proven that having six years of experience in Fangio's scheme is a big-time advantage.

Callahan has played like he's got something to prove. And he does. Meanwhile, Bouye has settled in nicely to his role as the team's No. 1 corner.

Fangio coveted Bouye from afar for several years and the first 10 days have made plain why. He's big, physical, and a great fit for Fangio's more zone-based coverage schemes.

Jurrell Casey

Goodness gracious, Casey has been an absolute beast in camp thus far. He's looking like a guarantee to be the next big acquisition success story for GM John Elway, who fleeced the Tennessee Titans to acquire Casey for a measly seventh-round pick.

In tandem with Miller, I can already see how Casey can work hand-in-hand to rush from the inside while Miller wreaks havoc on the edge. It was a blow losing Derek Wolfe in free agency but Casey's presence should help Miller have that bounce-back season and return to glory.

Bradley Chubb

Chubb hasn't been sensational, exactly, but he's been consistent on the field. And that's good news to report, considering that he miss three-quarters of last season with a torn ACL.

I can't wait to see him in live-bullet action.

