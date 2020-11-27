Broncos Cancel Friday's Practice After Diontae Spencer & Two Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the Denver Broncos learned that quarterback Jeff Driskel had tested positive for COVID-19. Although he felt fine and was asymptomatic at the time, the Broncos placed him in the COVID-19 protocol.

Which basically means quarantine. However, after contact tracing was done by team officials, the Broncos determined no others were at risk from Driskel's infection and the league office signed off on the team practicing on Thursday.

Fast forward to Friday and the Broncos canceled their practice due to another player and two staffers testing positive for the virus. The Broncos released a statement shortly after the news broke.

"Following confirmed positive COVID-19 test results from one player and two staff members, the Denver Broncos have closed UCHealth Training Center today with the team's safety in mind.

The Broncos will continue preparations for Sunday's game remotely with virtual meetings and have postponed today's practice. Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff."

We learned late Friday morning from 9NEWS' Mike Klis that the player who tested positive is wideout and primary punt/kick returner Diontae Spencer. Spencer will be placed in COVID-19 protocol and won't be available for Sunday's game and is likely going to have to miss Week 13 as well.

That puts the onus back on rookie Tyrie Cleveland to return kicks with perhaps a combination of fellow rookie KJ Hamler and/or cornerback Bryce Callahan returning punts in the interim. That's not the worst development, to be honest, as Cleveland has been the Broncos' most productive kick returner this season.

Hopefully, Spencer and Driskel recover soon from their respective bouts with the virus. Meanwhile, fans should cross fingers that no additional positive tests occur that might jeopardize Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

